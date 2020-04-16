RMC offices offering telehealth appointments

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Regional Medical Center’s primary care practices and specialty clinics will now offer telehealth appointments to established patients who do not want to come to the medical office or think they have been exposed to COVID-19, the hospital announced Thursday.

Established patients will be billed for the appointment and appointment times will fall within the normal clinic hours.

“With the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, we feel that extending our telehealth services will be crucial in expediting care while also limiting exposure to our patients and medical staff,” RMC Vice President of Physician Practice Operations Sabrina Robinson said. “Putting our experts at the fingertips of the community through advanced technology will support social distancing guidelines and allow us to actively include patients and their families in the plan of care.”

Under the new system, medical staff can use video cameras and other telehealth equipment to speak directly to a patient without physically being at the medical office, eliminating the need to go in and out of examination rooms multiple times.

Established patients will be able to sign up for telehealth services through an email, link or verbal instruction provided to them once initial contact is made by calling the provider’s office.