RMC offers array of health and medical services

The Regional Medical Center and its affiliates offer a full range of services. Here is a look at some:
Emergency
Staffed with professionals specializing in the treatment of medical emergencies, the Regional Medical Center’s 24/7 Emergency Department is prepared to provide expert care at a moment’s notice.
For patients who have an urgent medical problem but not necessarily a true emergency, the facility is equipped with fast-track patient care rooms. This system frees up our emergency care staff so they can more quickly attend patients with critical and life-threatening conditions.
Blood services
The Regional Medical Center Blood Assurance Program exists to meet the transfusion needs of RMC patients. Each month BAP requires at least 350 units of blood for emergency surgeries, cancer treatment, joint replacements and other surgical procedures.
Breast Health Center
Designed to provide a soothing, comfortable environment to care for patients, the Breast Health Center offers comprehensive services including digital mammography, stereotactic breast biopsies, breast ultrasounds and bone density tests. The center is accredited by the American College of Radiology and is known for providing outstanding patient care.
Mabry Center for Cancer Care
Since opening in 1992, the H.F. Mabry Center for Cancer Care has helped thousands of patients make the journey from cancer patient to cancer survivor.
Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation
The Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program at RMC is one of a very few South Carolina programs that is nationally certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. Offering cardiac and pulmonary programs, both are designed to assist individuals in regaining and maintaining their maximum quality of life through medically supervised physical conditioning in a supportive environment.
Community Outreach
RMC has many community outreach programs to spread health and wellness awareness and access in the community. They include: Asthma Education, Safe Kids, Diabetes Education, Health Education, Industrial/Work-Site Program and Speakers’ Bureau.
Diagnostic Imaging & Radiology
The Regional Medical Center offers a variety of diagnostic/ imaging technology. A filmless picture archiving communication system interfaces with Regional Medical Center’s state-of-the-art imaging modalities.
Dialysis Access Institute
The Dialysis Access Institute was established at the Regional Medical Center in March 2011 to serve patients with end-stage renal disease whose access to the bloodstream needs to be established or has been compromised. Featuring some of the leading dialysis access surgeons in the world, the DAI specializes in obtaining, maintaining and salvaging access to the bloodstream using the latest techniques and technology.
General & Vascular Surgery
RMC is equipped with the latest technology to perform both traditional and minimally invasive operations. The RMC surgical unit is state-of-the-art. RMC has the distinction of being the first hospital in the state to implement a fully integrated, voice controlled, high-definition digital operating room.
HEALTHPLEX
HEALTHPLEX at RMC Annex offers medical services such as physical, occupational and speech therapies. A physician referral is required for therapy services. HEALTHPLEX at RMC Annex is open to the public for fitness and wellness services. No annual contracts required.
Home Care
Established in 1997, the Regional Medical Center’s Home Care program serves Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties and offers a wide range of in-home services to individuals and their families.
Joint Center
The Joint Center at RMC provides conservative care and total joint-replacement surgery for patients who suffer from chronic joint pain.
Laboratory Services
RMC's Outpatient Lab plus outpatient satellite labs offer care to patients of all ages.
Her Place
The Regional Medical Center’s maternity care unit, Her Place, offers superior care combined with the comforts of home. Her Place is designated as a Blue Distinction Center+ by BlueCross BlueShield thanks to its proven track record for superior care and cost efficiency.
Comprehensive Kidney Care
Regional Medical Center’s Nephrology Department diagnoses and treats kidney diseases. The experienced nephrology team helps patients manage kidney disease, slow down the progress of chronic kidney disease, and provides state-of-the-art dialysis services to patients who have already experienced kidney failure.
Nutrition Counseling
The Regional Medical Center’s Nutrition Services Department provides Outpatient Nutrition Counseling for patients who need individual assistance with nutrition counseling or weight management.
RMC Women’s Center
Generations of women have entrusted their health care needs to Regional Medical Center Women’s Center, from the first gynecological visit and childbirth to the management of high-risk pregnancies, fertility issues and treatments to alleviate the symptoms of menopause. RMC Women’s Center offers a full spectrum of obstetrical and gynecological services for every stage of a woman’s life.
Occupational Medicine
The Regional Medical Center's Occupational Medicine office focuses on the prevention, evaluation, treatment and resolution of health conditions caused by the workplace environment. In addition, the Occupational Medicine office emphasizes speedy diagnosis and treatment so that employees can return to their jobs as soon as possible.
Orthopaedics
From arthritis management to total joint replacement, the RMC Orthopaedic Department provides comprehensive care for musculoskeletal conditions.
Behavioral Health Center
The Behavioral Health Center is a 15-bed, inpatient psychiatric care unit serving adults 18 years and older who require a short inpatient stay. Treatment is available for a variety of conditions including, but not limited to, depression, psychosis, bipolar disorder, and extreme anxiety.
rehabcentre
RMC's rehabcentre, an inpatient rehabilitation unit, is designed to help physically disabled and injured people regain their independence and return to productive lives.
Respiratory Care
RMC's Respiratory Care team offers a comprehensive range of respiratory services to promote better pulmonary outcomes from hospital to home. Respiratory Care specializes in the assessment and treatment of respiratory and cardiovascular conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and COPD, and more acute problems stemming from other conditions such as heart attacks, stroke, or trauma as well as complications at birth.
Sleep Center
The Sleep Center Lab serves the surrounding communities in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep-related disorders.
Stroke Program
RMC's Primary Stroke Program is a multidisciplinary program that is led by an internal medicine physician. The center cares for patients throughout the hospital, from the Emergency Department to the Stroke Unit, and incorporates state-of-the-art approaches to caring for those patients affected by stroke.
RMC’s Primary Stroke Program is affiliated with the MUSC Health Telestroke Program, providing urgent telestroke evaluations and treatment available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Vascular Center
Located in the Annex building behind the main hospital, the Vascular Center is an outpatient facility designed to identify circulatory problems. The Vascular Center is accredited by the Intersocietal Commission for the Accreditation of Vascular Laboratories.
Vein Clinic
Located in the Annex building behind the main hospital, the Vein Clinic is a facility for individuals with leg pain, swelling, heaviness, restless legs and cramping, as well as varicose or spider veins.
