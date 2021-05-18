RMC offering vaccine

The Regional Medical Center is administering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Fridays, May 21 and 28, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at RMC Express Care, located on the RMC campus in the Annex Building, 3000 St. Matthews Road.

People 18 and older may walk in to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Second doses of both Moderna and Pfizer will also be administered on Fridays, May 21 and 28, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Second vaccine doses will be administered to those eligible individuals who previously received their first vaccine dose. RMC asks that people bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

Tips for the first dose vaccine:

• Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.

• Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.

• Allow time during vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete necessary consent forms. To facilitate time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website, www.trmchealth.org, and bring with them.