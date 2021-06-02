 Skip to main content
RMC offering vaccine for those 16 and over
Vaccinations illustration
CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

The Regional Medical Center is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are 16 years of age and older.

The vaccine will be available on a walk-in basis every Friday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at RMC’s Express Care, located in the upper level of the RMC Annex Building, 3000 St. Matthews Street in Orangeburg.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are available for those 16 years and older, and first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine are available for those 18 years and older.

For additional information about the COVID vaccine clinic at Regional Medical Center’s Express Care, please visit trmchealth.org.

