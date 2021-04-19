RMC offering vaccinations

The Regional Medical Center, in conjunction with Orangeburg County and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 18 and older this week.
The vaccine will be offered at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg, while supplies last on the following days:
• Wednesday, April 21, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Moderna vaccine
• Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m.– 1 p.m. – Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine
First and second vaccine doses will be administered.
For those eligible individuals who previously received their first vaccine dose, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.
No registration is required. Due to the limited supply of vaccines available, first dose vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For the first dose, please:
• Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.
• Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.
• Allow time during the vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete necessary consent forms. To facilitate time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website, www.trmchealth.org, and bring with them.
• After receiving dose injection of the vaccine, individuals will need to complete a 15-minute observation period to monitor for any potential reaction.
For more information and future updates on COVID vaccination plans/location, visit www.trmchealth.org, www.facebook.com/RMCOrangeburg or call RMC’s vaccine hotline at 1-833-522-8227.