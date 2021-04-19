RMC offering vaccinations

The Regional Medical Center, in conjunction with Orangeburg County and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 18 and older this week.

The vaccine will be offered at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg, while supplies last on the following days:

• Wednesday, April 21, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Moderna vaccine

• Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m.– 1 p.m. – Pfizer BioNTech Vaccine

First and second vaccine doses will be administered.

For those eligible individuals who previously received their first vaccine dose, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card.

No registration is required. Due to the limited supply of vaccines available, first dose vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For the first dose, please:

• Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.

• Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.