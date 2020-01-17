Regional Medical Center announces that it is the first medical facility in the Tri-County region to offer robotic-arm assisted total knee and total hip replacements with Stryker’s Mako System.
This highly advanced robotic technology transforms the way joint replacement surgery is performed, enabling surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy.
The demand for joint replacements is expected to rise in the next decade. Total knee replacements in the United States are estimated to increase by 673 percent by 2030, while primary total hip replacements are estimated to increase by 174 percent. Yet studies have shown that approximately 30 percent of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery.
“With Mako, we can provide each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy,” said Regional Medical Center President and CEO Charles Williams, FACHE. “Using a virtual 3D model, Mako allows surgeons to create each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively before entering the operating room. During surgery, we can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic-arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee and total hip replacements.”
The Mako Total Knee application is a knee replacement treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis. Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, surgeons can use the Mako System to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy. The Mako System also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan intra-operatively and assists the surgeon in executing bone resections.
The Mako Total Hip application is a treatment option for adults who suffer from degenerative joint disease of the hip. During surgery, the surgeon guides the robotic-arm during bone preparation to prepare the hip socket and position the implant according to the pre-determined surgical plan. In cadaveric studies, Mako total hip replacement acetabular cup placement has been shown to be four times more accurate and reproducible than manual total hip replacement procedures.
“We are proud to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” Williams said. “The addition of Mako to our orthopaedic service line allows patients to stay close to home for their care and treatment -- further demonstrating our commitment to providing our patients with access to the best health care available.”
