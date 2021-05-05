RMC offering on-campus vaccinations

The Regional Medical Center is moving COVID vaccinations from the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds to RMC Express Care, effective May 7.

Express Care is located on the RMC campus in the Annex Building at 3000 St. Matthews Road.

First and second dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available on a walk-in basis to those who are age 18 years or older from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 7, and Friday, May 14.

First vaccine doses will be administered to anyone 18 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis. Second vaccine doses will be administered to those eligible individuals who previously received their first dose. Individuals are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card.

The vaccine is free, and you don’t need an ID or health insurance to get it.

What you need to know about first-dose vaccine:

• Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.

• Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.

• Allow time during the vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete the necessary consent form.