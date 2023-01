The Regional Medical Center is offering a 50% discount on all open accounts for its patients.

To take advantage of this offer, account balances must be paid in full by Jan. 31, 2023.

Information about this limited-time discount is available on RMC’s website, trmchealth.org.

Additionally, patients can call 803-395-2257 or 1-800-396-5915.

For accounts that are already in bad debt status, call Amcol Systems, Inc. at 1-800-849-8500.