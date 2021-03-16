RMC offering COVID-19 vaccine Friday

Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties (RMC) in conjunction with Orangeburg County, Calhoun County, Orangeburg County School District and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine, while supplies last, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, at the Orangeburg Fairgrounds, located at 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.

Orangeburg, Calhoun, or Bamberg County residents 55 and older and Phase 1b recipients can receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and individuals who previously received their first Pfizer vaccine doses are eligible.

No registration is required. Due to limited supply of vaccines available, first dose vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

• Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.

• Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.

• Allow time during vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete necessary consent forms. To facilitate time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website, www.trmchealth.org, and bring with them.