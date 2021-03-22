RMC names new chief of nursing

Regional Medical Center (RMC) has announced that Karrie S. Powell has been named chief nursing officer (CNO), effective March 29.

In her new role as the organization’s top nursing leader, Powell will be responsible for administration, management and the implementation of policies, programs and standards associated with all functional areas of nursing.

Powell comes to RMC from Summerville, where she served as chief nursing officer for Summerville Medical Center, a 124-bed acute-care hospital. Prior to Summerville Medical Center, she advanced from serving in several nurse manager roles to administrative services director at Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center in Vacaville, California.

With more than 20 years of experience, Powell brings to RMC significant experience leading multiple initiatives that include the expansion of hospitals and services, enhancing the patient experience, developing a culture of excellence, and improving nursing operations.

Powell looks forward to bringing her experience to RMC.