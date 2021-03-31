RMC names interim president, CEO

The Regional Medical Center’s interim chief financial officer has been named the interim president and chief executive officer of the hospital.

Rick Langosch was named to the new position effective immediately. He replaces Kirk Wilson in the position.

“Mr. Wilson did excellent work while at RMC, but, unfortunately, was unable to stay until David Southerland arrives,” RMC Board Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said.

“Mr. Langosch’s appointment ensures that RMC has continuity of leadership in the role until Mr. Southerland joins us,” Richburg said.

Wilson has served as interim president and CEO at RMC since December.

The board of trustees unanimously decided to make Langosch interim president and CEO during a special called board meeting on Tuesday.

Langosch will serve as the interim president until the hospital's new president and CEO, David Southerland, joins the hospital. Southerland starts work May 3.

Langosch has served as the interim CFO at the hospital since September.

He has more than 30 years of experience in health care leadership.

His expertise includes strategic, financial, operational and management planning for hospitals and physician practices. He has served as the chief financial officer for several hospitals and as an interim chief financial officer in several others.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.