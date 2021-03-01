RMC names 3 CEO finalists; hospital board could pick new leader Wed.

Regional Medical Center trustees could select a new chief executive officer on Wednesday.
RMC released the names of the three finalists on Monday. They are:
• David M. Southerland, MHA, FACHE, area vice president and chief operating officer of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital in California
• David N. Keith, MHA, FACHE, president and chief executive officer of McAlester Regional Health Center in McAlester, Oklahoma
• Ronald J. Ambro, BSN, MS, who had served as president and chief executive officer of West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania from 2015 up through January of 2021.
RMC board Chairman the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said the Coker Group, which is helping RMC with the CEO search, started the selection process.
The Coker Group narrowed the field to eight candidates. The RMC search committee then selected the top four and further narrowed it to the top three candidates.
“After they were selected by the search committee, they were interviewed by Zoom by the search committee, and then they were invited to come to the campus. That has been done. All of them have been interviewed by the committee as a whole. I'm referring to that as the board of trustees,” Richburg said.
Richburg said the board will meet again at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 in the hospital board room for further discussion. Trustees hope to make a final selection at that time.
“We'll be meeting this Wednesday for further discussion and possible action in terms of the direction we're going in. I'm believing the intent is for us to take action, take a vote. We'll stack them, number one, number two and number three, but the first one that we stack will be the one that we wish to serve as president,” he said.
“We're moving in that direction, yes. We need to bring this to closure, if at all possible, without cutting corners,” Richburg said.
RMC’s board held a special called meeting with Orangeburg County Council on Feb. 25 to update council members on the CEO search process.
“We had a wonderful meeting with county council. I think it was very wholesome. I think it was very enlightening. I appreciate the fact that we had that opportunity to share with members of county council, as they're the ones that appoint us,” Richburg said.
He continued, “But at the same time, they're holding us responsible for making certain we have proper engagement, proper and appropriate vetting of the individual that we would ask to come in to serve our community.”
He said it’s very important that the new CEO have the skills and technical ability needed, but “it's also very important that one who should serve this community mirror this community.
“It's very important that there's an assimilation because you can have the best tech ability to be found as well as skill sets, but if there is no assimilation, everything becomes counterproductive.”
Richburg added, “So we're working toward that end as we look at all of these persons, and we're hoping to bring closure this coming Wednesday.”
Southerland is a Clemson University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in zoology and biology. He received a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and also received a master’s degree in management from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.
Southerland's previous health care administration experience includes his work as chief executive officer and senior vice president of Woods Memorial Hospital District in Etowah, Tennessee, from 2001 to 2007.
His affiliations include being a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a member of the California, Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee hospital associations.
Keith received a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of Texas, El Paso, and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas.
Keith's previous experience in health care administration includes serving as chief operating officer of Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, California from 2008 to 2011.
His affiliations include being a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a board member of the Oklahoma Hospital Association since 2015.
Ambro received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota; a master’s degree in human environmental services from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa; and a master’s degree in health systems management from Rush University in Chicago, Illinois.
Ambro's previous experience in health care includes his service as senior vice president and chief operating officer of the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center from 2011 to 2013.
