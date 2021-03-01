RMC names 3 CEO finalists; hospital board could pick new leader Wed.

Richburg said the board will meet again at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 in the hospital board room for further discussion. Trustees hope to make a final selection at that time.

“We'll be meeting this Wednesday for further discussion and possible action in terms of the direction we're going in. I'm believing the intent is for us to take action, take a vote. We'll stack them, number one, number two and number three, but the first one that we stack will be the one that we wish to serve as president,” he said.

“We're moving in that direction, yes. We need to bring this to closure, if at all possible, without cutting corners,” Richburg said.

RMC’s board held a special called meeting with Orangeburg County Council on Feb. 25 to update council members on the CEO search process.

“We had a wonderful meeting with county council. I think it was very wholesome. I think it was very enlightening. I appreciate the fact that we had that opportunity to share with members of county council, as they're the ones that appoint us,” Richburg said.

He continued, “But at the same time, they're holding us responsible for making certain we have proper engagement, proper and appropriate vetting of the individual that we would ask to come in to serve our community.”