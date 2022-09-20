RMC-MUSC partnership nearing final vote

Orangeburg County Council gave unanimous second reading approval on Monday to an ordinance that paves the way for a partnership between the Regional Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina.

“We are still in the process of dealing with other details, but this is the ordinance portion that creates and gives an establishment of the partnership with MUSC,” Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said.

The Regional Medical Center is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties. Any change needs to be approved by both county councils.

There was no public discussion prior to second reading.

Under the ordinance, the current 17-member Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees will be dissolved on Oct. 1 and a new, 11-member board will be appointed.

The ordinance also establishes a new, 18-member Constituency Advisory Board tasked with providing the new hospital board with policy recommendations “based on the identified health care needs of the area served by the hospital and the entities that interact with the hospital.”

The ordinance also changes the name of the hospital from the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties to MUSC Health Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

Third and final reading will most likely require a special called meeting to meet the Oct. 1 deadline for the partnership to begin.

Highlights of the RMC-MUSC partnership that’s being discussed include:

• MUSC would enter into a 99-year lease with RMC.

The details of the lease, including how much MUSC will lease the hospital for, are currently under negotiation, according to Young.

Young said revenues obtained from the lease will mostly likely go back to the hospital's building and infrastructure improvements.

• MUSC would commit to a multi-year investment in RMC.

• The Medical University Hospital Authority Board, the governing body of MUSC, would oversee RMC’s finances.

• The RMC board would be responsible for quality oversight, medical staff accreditation and community engagement.

• All employees at RMC would be retained.

• All employee physician contracts would remain the same as long as they are within fair market range.

• RMC employees would become employees of the Medical University Hospital Authority/Medical University of South Carolina.

• Contract providers that currently provide services to RMC will most likely remain the same unless their contracts expire and the hospital renews them.