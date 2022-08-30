RMC-MUSC partnership advances in Calhoun County

Calhoun County Council gave unanimous first reading approval last week to an ordinance that paves the way for a partnership between the Regional Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina.

County Administrator John McLauchlin said the ordinance will redefine the hospital board of trustees and redefine the mission and future of the hospital.

Council gave the ordinance first reading by title only. More details and specifics on the ordinance will be provided at the next meeting, McLauchlin said.

McLauchlin reminded council that there will be a public hearing meeting about the RMC and MUSC partnership Thursday, Sept. 8 at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College’s Roquemore Auditorium. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The hospital is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties and any change would also have to be approved by Orangeburg County Council.

In other matters:

• Calhoun County EMS Director Crystal Youmans reported the office has expanded its services to follow up with frequent patients to provide such things as fall and home risk assessments.

She said the goal of the program is to reduce emergency room admissions, hospital admissions and readmissions.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has given the county's EMS service a community paramedic provider designation, which allows it to participate in the program and receive grant funding.

Two EMS employees have completed the course and are working on getting nationally certified, Youmans aid.

• Council unanimously agreed to seek a S.C. Department of Commerce Community Development Block grant for a ladder truck to be placed in the Sandy Run Fire Department.

The county will have to provide a 10% match. The county allocated $350,000 in capital project sales tax proceeds to help provide matching funds for the grant.

• McLauchlin informed council that Mixon Holdings has purchased a portion of the Sandy Run Industrial Park for future industrial development.

Red Rock Developments purchased approximately 700 acres to develop an industrial park. A speculative building is currently under construction at the park.

McLauchlin said Red Rock will retain the property with the speculative building and two other properties, with Mixon purchasing the remaining acres.

McLauchlin said while there will be no change in the project on the ground, it will be much easier to develop the property as the county will now only have to deal with two owners instead of nearly a dozen other property partners.

• Council unanimously appointed and reappointed several individuals to the Lower Savannah Council of Governments Board, LSCOG Technical Advisory Committee and LSCOG Youth Council.

These include:

LCCOG Governance Board

• James Haigler - reappointed

• Roger Hill - reappointed

• Virgil Jacobs - appointed

• Helen Carson - reappointed

• Russell Ott – reappointed

LSCOG Technical Advisory Committee

• John McLauchlin - reappointed

• Roger Hill - reappointed

• Cody Hair - appointed

LSCOG Youth Council

• Zachary Tarrant - appointed