RMC lost $8.4M last year, audit says; CARES Act helped with COVID losses

“You got $26.6 million in total of CARES Act provider relief funds,” Kelly explained. “These are CARES money you have received, however you haven't recognized them as revenues yet. TRMC has until June 30 to recognize these ($13 million) funds.”

Interim CEO and President Kirk Wilson said, “The COVID pandemic has been a challenge for all of America's hospitals and the RMC is no exception.”

“Thankfully, hospitals like the RMC were provided important relief to offset the impact of COVID-19 through the CARES Act of 2020,” he said.

Wilson said the CARES Act money is being allocated in multiple fiscal years, noting that COVID-related care is ongoing and that the full impact of the virus will be felt beyond 2020. Wilson said the additional CARES Act money will help to offset losses the hospital experiences in the current fiscal year.

Kelly said the firm will issue an unmodified or clean opinion on the audit, meaning the hospital's financial statements are correct and accurate.

Kelly also said there were no material findings in the audit that require corrective action.