RMC lost $8.4M last year, audit says; CARES Act helped with COVID losses

The Regional Medical Center lost about $8.4 million during its 2019-2020 fiscal year, due in large part to the impact of the coronavirus on hospital operations, according to its annual financial audit report.
“You had an unusual year: COVID,” Mike Kelly of Dixon Hughes Goodman told trustees Tuesday.
“What a challenge,” he said.
According to the report, RMC's net position dropped from more than $80 million for the fiscal year ending in 2019 to $71.8 million for the fiscal year ending in 2020. The hospital's fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
Kelly said the hospital's loss can be blamed on a couple of factors.
“You will see in total your operating revenues are down,” Kelly said. “Operating expenses are up. That is driven by professional fees and services area.”
“Your salaries and wages are down,” Kelly said. “But instead, you are using contract laborers for a lot of that and contract labor is up.”
The hospital saw total operating revenue for the year at $216.9 million and total operating expenses of $239.7 million.
As a result, Kelly said the hospital had a total operating loss for the year of $22.8 million.
In non-operating revenues, the hospital received $14.4 million during the last fiscal year. Of this non-operating revenue, about $12.7 million was in COVID-19 provider relief funds.
“You got $26.6 million in total of CARES Act provider relief funds,” Kelly explained. “These are CARES money you have received, however you haven't recognized them as revenues yet. TRMC has until June 30 to recognize these ($13 million) funds.”
Interim CEO and President Kirk Wilson said, “The COVID pandemic has been a challenge for all of America's hospitals and the RMC is no exception.”
“Thankfully, hospitals like the RMC were provided important relief to offset the impact of COVID-19 through the CARES Act of 2020,” he said.
Wilson said the CARES Act money is being allocated in multiple fiscal years, noting that COVID-related care is ongoing and that the full impact of the virus will be felt beyond 2020. Wilson said the additional CARES Act money will help to offset losses the hospital experiences in the current fiscal year.
Kelly said the firm will issue an unmodified or clean opinion on the audit, meaning the hospital's financial statements are correct and accurate.
Kelly also said there were no material findings in the audit that require corrective action.
Despite the challenges of 2020, including executive leadership changes in its finance and accounting departments, Kelly said the RMC team was “responsible and proactive to us.”
Trustees unanimously approved the audit during the board’s monthly board meeting Tuesday.
In other matters:
• RMC Interim Chief Financial Officer Rick Langosch said for the month of January, the hospital saw loss of $748,000.
It was fifth month in a row the hospital has seen some improvement in its bottom line. It lost $1.6 million in December, $2 million in November and $2.6 million in October, Langosch said.
“We are actually hoping to keep it up,” he said. “There is good reason to believe that we will. That loss is not a bad loss with all that we talk about with COVID.”
The total system, including its primary care practices, lost $976,000 for the month of January.
Langosch noted hospital revenues generally continue to be below budget while operating expenses due to COVID supplies and contract staffing continue to be above budget.
“We continue to work through those,” Langosch said, noting RMC continues to seek ways to reduce contract labor expenses.
• RMC Vice President of Physician Practice Operations Sabrina Robinson reported that total visits for the hospital's six primary care practices for the month of January were down 21.8% compared to budget.
Overall, the practices were below budget by about $70,931. One of six practices in January met budget, Robinson said.
Express Care visits were down for January 2021 by 49.2% compared to the January budget. COVID spikes in the month were blamed for the reduction in visits, Robinson said.
• Trustees approved a proposal from the Georgia-based Coker Group to develop an annual incentive compensation program for senior management, which was described as common in most hospitals.
The plan will provide incentives for executives in five core areas: people, finance, quality, growth and service.
• Trustees approved extending the lease in the medical office building on its campus. The medical office building houses employed physicians and the hospital billing department.
The extension of the lease enables to the hospital to continue providing services such as outpatient mental health, home care, orthopedics and general surgery.
• RMC Chief Compliance Officer Sharon Blackwood gave trustees an overview of the hospital's compliance program, charter and the roles and duties of the hospital's compliance committee.
• Trustees went into closed session to receive a CEO search report; hear the president’s report related to personnel and contractual matters; receive a quality care oversight report on key hospital performance indicators; discuss the hospital's four-year strategic plan; receive a revenue cycle update and performance improvement summary; receive a report from the Edisto Regional Health Services board; and receive an update on its certificate of need related to the construction of an ambulatory surgery center.