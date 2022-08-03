RMC limits visitation; change follows rise in COVID

The Regional Medical Center is restricting the number of visitors allowed in the facility due to a rise in COVID numbers.

RMC is allowing only one visitor per day for non-COVID patients in many cases.

“We have seen a pretty dramatic increase in COVID-19 inpatient admissions as well as an increase in the positivity rate of community members being tested for COVID-19,” RMC President and CEO David Southerland said. “The positivity rate is about 30%.”

“As a precautionary measure, our medical staff, infectious disease and clinical staff recommended we scale back visits to only one visitor per day to avoid COVID-19 from the community coming into the hospital,” Southerland continued.

About 16 hospital employees have contracted COVID and are currently out, Southerland said. The visitation policy is intended to protect hospital staff as well.

There is an exception for the one visitor a day rule for end-of-life patients. Visitation in this case would need to be approved by the treating physician and on-call administrator.

Two visitors per day are allowed for labor and delivery patients. The one visitor pay day limit is in place for the emergency department, with an exception for pediatric patients.

No visitors are allowed for COVID patients. Visitors are allowed for ICU patients.

The current COVID subvariant – BA.5 – has been the dominant strain in the United States since July.

The visitation measure will be in place indefinitely.

“The real measure will be when the positivity rate starts dropping down,” Southerland said, noting the local rate got down to about 5% in January and February.

RMC has not had to restrict or reschedule patient services or elective surgeries.

Visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.