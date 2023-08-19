Officials plan to dissolve the Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees, unofficially called the legacy board, on Oct. 1.

The dissolution of the board will be put into effect by a vote from Orangeburg County and Calhoun county councils. The counties own the hospital.

The Medical University of South Carolina is leasing the former Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. It took over the operations of the hospital March 1. The 99-year lease is for $1 a year.

The partnership was deemed necessary to help the hospital, which was consistently operating with significant deficits.

The legacy RMC Board has been responsible for closing out and maintaining specific financial accounts, such as payroll obligations, fees and pending litigation matters. The board has only been in existence since March 1 of this year.

State Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, says she has heard from over half of the RMC board members who have some questions and concerns about their roles and whether they’re needed.

“They have been struggling, trying to figure out what to do, how to do it,” Cobb-Hunter said. “The board members that reached out to me have really made it clear that they think their time, their purpose has been served.”

“We don't want people just being there and wasting money,” Cobb-Hunter continued.

The RMC board will be dissolved and replaced with the Constituency Advisory Board.

The advisory board was set up as part of the partnership between RMC and MUSC to serve as a community liaison. The CAB does not have governance power or authority related to the hospital but will provide recommendations to MUSC leadership.

The CAB consists of number of area organizations and government leaders. The CAB meets quarterly and is expected to continue to do so.

The Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation gave both county councils the authority to proceed with the dissolution of the board.

MUSC Health-Orangeburg President Walter Bennett provided the delegation with an update on the MUSC transition during the delegation’s Monday meeting.

The hospital is in the process of hiring additional staff, including podiatrists, medical and radiation oncologists, a general surgeon with a specialty on breast health and radiologists.

He said the hospital also has a partnership with the Orangeburg County School District to provide athletic trainers at high schools.

“We are going back to basics, ensuring that we are treating patients how we want to be treated,” Bennett said. “I want to ensure that every patient that comes into our facility at MUSC Health Orangeburg, we are giving them the care, but not just the care but the experience that they should receive when they come into a health facility.”

Bennett said lessening wait times in the hospital's emergency department is also a priority.

“My goal is that we should wait two hours or less,” Bennett said. “I call it a BHAG: A Bold, Hairy Audacious Goal for our emergency department."

He said he has heard of people waiting in the emergency room eight hours, 12 hours or on a gurney for 36 hours.

“That is unheard of,” he said. “We have to do better. These are past stories. These are not as of Walter Bennett today. We can do better.”

Rep. Russell Ott, D-St. Matthews, asked if there are measurements to show the impact of MUSC taking over the hospital, such as patient intake or hospital capacity.

Bennett said the hospital lacks data currently because it is moving from its current Cerner electronic medical record system to Epic. The goal is to complete the transition by Dec. 7.

“We know that we have some capacity issues in the hospital when it comes to not being able to staff certain areas,” Bennett said. “We have a limit based off certain beds we can only operate. Unfortunately, we have to bring in travelers into the market to be able to staff these beds.”

Contract or traveler employees are more costly for the hospital than regular employees.

Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, asked about the status of the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Department.

Bennett described the facility as a shining star in the MUSC system.

“What I have been told is they want to mirror it. If we decide to build any other free-standing ER in the MUSC system, that is going to be the concept," Bennett said.

There are plans to expand the facility by adding a specialty service, he said. “I can't tell you what service yet.”