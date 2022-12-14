RMC leader recognized for courage; CEO: Hospital working to improve

David Southerland said he has the best interest of patients at heart as the president and chief executive officer of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

Managing the hospital with that in mind sometimes involves making tough decisions. And it’s a task he’s pursued while working toward a partnership between RMC and The Medical University of South Carolina.

Because of his efforts, the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative is honoring him for displaying courage.

Southerland was surprised to be recognized by the OCCOC and stressed that courage is not the absence of fear, but includes the ability to tackle your fears and other challenges in life.

“This job of being the CEO and president of the hospital is a tough job, and sometimes it can be very controversial based upon decisions that you may or may not make. One thing I learned throughout my career is that you cannot always please everybody all the time,” he said.

Southerland continued, “There’s going to be some decisions you make that are good and that some people like, and there’s going to be some decisions that you make that some people don’t like. So you have to think of what’s in the best interest of the hospital.

“That’s what I try to always do – what’s in the best interest of our hospital as a whole, and then what’s in the best interest of our patients. That’s the reason we’re here, to provide care for our patients.”

He came to the helm of the hospital fully aware of the challenges before him.

“This hospital has had a long history of problems. When I decided to come here, I knew that. I knew that there was a long history of financial challenges, there’d been some turnover in the leadership and there were quality problems. So we’ve had to face each one of those kind of one item at a time,” Southerland said.

“We’re trying to make the right decisions and trying to make the right moves so that we can improve in those areas individually,” he said.

That includes tackling quality issues which have been chronicled in surveys by The Leapfrog Group, a national hospital safety watchdog group.

Southerland said tackling quality issues involves constant work and attention that requires just as much perseverance as it does courage. Making decisions in the best interests of the hospital can’t involve a fear of criticism.

“It takes courage, it takes that internal fortitude to talk to people, not have a fear of retribution, or a fear of people talking about you or criticizing you. I think if you shoot straight with people, tell them the truth and stay in your lane, or within the scope of what you’re supposed to be doing, people are going to have a lot more respect for you. So that’s what I try to do. You’re always being watched,” Southerland said.

He said being consistent in his decision-making has served him well.

“If I treat one person one way, or give them a benefit, and then I treat you differently and don’t do that for you, then that could be construed as being prejudice, showing favoritism or something like that,” Southerland said.

“I think it takes some courage to be consistent in how you manage your life, how you manage the hospital, how you manage the organization. I tell my leadership all the time, ‘Whatever we do, whatever decisions we make, we have to be as consistent as possible.’

“We can’t have one department saying, ‘Well, you can treat your employees this way,’ and then having another department treating their employees a little bit different because that could create more problems,” he said.

Southerland said building meaningful relationships also makes a difference in completing his job duties.

“Sometimes decisions are not very popular, but if you have those kind of valued relationships with people, they will tend to understand why you do it and why it’s important. That kind of gets back to courage. Sometimes it takes a lot of courage to make tough decisions,” he said.

Southerland said he works to instill courage and other good character traits within his children.

“I think you have to keep your head in the right place, work toward a goal and just keep working at it. I tell my children that. ... I just try to be myself. I say, ‘Work toward your goals, but you also have to realize that you’re a product of your environment.’

“My two boys carry my last name, Southerland, and I tell them, ‘Carry that name and be proud of it. Not only am I trying to be a good role model for you, but you be a good role model and represent our family name correctly,’” he said.

He continued, “My daughter is … married and has a little girl, but she has to do the same thing being the mother of her daughter. She’s a wonderful mother. So I just try to pass those traits or characteristics on to my children. Hopefully they listen and it sticks.”

Southerland’s own parents, Larry and Marcella Southerland, have been a good example for him. He said his 93-year-old father, a former Southern Baptist preacher, and 91-year-old mother gave him a good foundation.

“I’ve always been raised in a God-fearing home. So those Christian values, I’ve been around that my whole life. I think that’s part of it. ... I’ve been very, very blessed to have a good family,” he said.

Southerland also praised the OCCOC for its work spreading good character within the community.

“I think it’s a really good program. I think it’s good to recognize people that have certain traits, but I think it probably needs to go a step further so that we can either be mentors in the community, or help young people that might need a father or mother figure. ... One of the most important things in life that I found out is that the building of relationships between people is really important,” he said.