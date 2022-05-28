RMC launches ‘Operation 360’; effort to focus on hospital’s image, quality

The Regional Medical Center is kicking off a new effort designed to improve the hospital’s image, with a focus on quality care and customer service.

“Operation 360” is intended encompass the entire hospital.

“It is an all-inclusive effort on the part of the hospital to improve quality and to improve the image of the hospital,” RMC CEO David Southerland said.

“Operation 360 is more or less a philosophy and initiative to look at how the hospital is viewed and how we present information around our quality,” he said.

RMC trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved strategies to implement "Operation 360 - A New RMC: Rethinking Healthcare” – a marketing and rebranding effort led by the hospital's strategy department.

The effort will include a focus on improving clinical quality and ensuring the public is aware the hospital meets quality metrics measured by such entities as The Joint Commission.

The initiative will also seek to improve the hospital's physical campus and customer service, with a focus on patient satisfaction.

“The health care industry is moving towards getting paid on quality indicators and on quality scores,” Southerland said. “It is important for us to demonstrate that we are meeting metric requirements for Joint Commission, Leapfrog and CMS Rating.”

The effort will include digital marketing and social media marketing, as well as town hall meetings.

Southerland said the initiatives undertaken in "Operation 360" are already built into the hospital's budget.

“The results that we will see with regards to improved quality scores and seeing more patient volume either on the outpatient side and even the inpatient side, it will impact the operations of the hospital very favorably,” Southerland said.

The hospital's strategy committee will be responsible for leading the effort.

The rebranding effort comes on the heels of RMC’s March reaccreditation by The Joint Commission, with its “Gold Seal of Approval.”

“RMC is a diamond in the rough,” RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said.

Criticism of the hospital is “unfortunate,” he said. “It is an excellent institution.”

Richburg sees “Operation 360” lifting RMC to another level of service and care.

“We are going to be practitioners of excellence in all areas as it relates to health care at the RMC,” he said. “We are telling the community to, ‘Hey, let's celebrate RMC.’”

“We wish that the RMC be a place of preference,” Richburg said. “We wish that the RMC is a place where those persons employed by the RMC commit to the tasks with joy, if you will, in what they are doing.”

The hospital’s best days are ahead of it, he said.

“We are not an institution of mediocrity,” he said. “We are one that pursues excellence.”

RMC officials also announced the hospital and its six primary care practices had a “pretty good” month in April.

The system saw a net operating income gain for the month of about $54,700. Taking into account non-operating income – which includes investment income, contributions/grants, and COVID relief money – the system was $375,568 in the red.

The non-operating income loss is an unrealized loss, but is required as part of the hospital's accounting practices, RMC interim Chief Financial Officer Dennis Pettigrew said.

“All in all, a pretty good month and I think we can put another dot on the trend line for positive improvement,” Pettigrew told trustees.

Pettigrew said the hospital has seen an uptick for the last three months.

“It appears that our trajectory is in the right direction,” Richburg said. “Along with the other strategic pieces we have in place, if we continue such a trend, we should see such positive results.”

Pettigrew said, “It is going to be gradual, but it is going in the right direction. There are a lot of people that have been working very hard to get us where we had been to here.”

Richburg praised the hospital staff for helping improve financial matters for the hospital.

Some of the financial indicators for April included:

• A 15% increase in acute patient days from April 2021, though the length of hospital stay also went up by about 12%.

• 773 surgery cases for the month of April, which was up from 639 in April 2021.

• Total charges for the month of April were about $63 million, which was about $500,000 more than April 2021.

“This is the first time for a bit that we actually exceeded last year’s performance,” Pettigrew said.

• The hospital saw operating expenses for the month about $1.9 million under where it was in April 2021.

“This was mostly in the labor due to FTEs and related benefits that tagged right along to it,” Pettigrew said “That is back on schedule with some decline in the travelers (nurses).”

In other matters:

• The hospital’s six practices saw visits over budget for the month of April by about 147 visits and net income was above budget by about $14,991.

Three of the six practices met budget for visits and four of the six met budget for net income, RMC Vice President of Operations Sabrina Robinson said.

Fiscal year to date, the practices’ visits are under budget by 872 and overall net income is $305,000 below budget.

There were 298 visits to Express Care for April and the facility saw a net loss of $8,000.

“We did see a drop in visits given that we were past the COVID spike,” Robinson said.

Year-to-date total visits at Express Care stands at 3,452. It’s about $10,000 in the black.

“We are very pleased with that part of our portfolio,” Richburg said. “We all know that we typically budget some losses for outlying areas because they are feeders … but overall, it is going well.”

• Dr. Gloria James was unanimously appointed to serve as board secretary.

• RMC Foundation Board members were nominated. They include: Board Chair Dr. Tracy Macpherson, Allen Fairey, Leigh Ann Bolen, Dr. Thomas Gue, Chelsea Glover, Charles House, Heyward Jean, Rebecca Love and John Perrow. The RMC board representative is Dr. Gloria James.

• Trustees went behind closed doors to discuss a list of 25 items, including the president's report, protocols for a possible COVID uptick, the impact of the state's budget on hospitals and an update on the hospital's cash projection and revenue cycle.

