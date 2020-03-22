RMC lab director says blood supply OK but 'there's always a need'

Donating much-needed blood at his local hospital since 1975 is one of the ways Curt Campbell has chosen to make a difference in his hometown of Orangeburg.

"I just donated probably about two weeks ago. I've still got about three weeks before I can give. I give fairly regularly, and I will be glad whenever my days come up to go by there again," he said.

"It takes less than an hour to give blood and those girls in the blood bank are very friendly and hard-working employees of the Regional Medical Center. They are a bright shining light. That department is a very good, well-run department," Campbell said.

Jenkins said he could not speculate on how much blood would be needed in the event of a coronavirus outbreak.

"I can't necessarily get into what the physicians would need or anything like that. That would be speculation in the course of a treatment of a patient, but the need of blood could be a potential use in the treatment of a patient, depending on what may be going on. That occurs at any time regardless of disaster or not. There's still a need for it," Jenkins said.