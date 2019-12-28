A major credit rating agency has maintained the Regional Medical Center’s BBB credit rating.
RMC’s Standard & Poor’s credit rating report was released Dec. 10. It said the hospital’s credit rating was stable.
The agency “did not identify anything that we have not identified and are working on,” RMC Chief Financial Officer Liza Porterfield said.
Porterfield discussed the credit rating recently with hospital trustees.
Standard and Poor's, “want to see that we shore up our operations in 2020 and look for ways to increase our cash position and increase our balance sheet,” Porterfield said.
The S&P report says RMC’s rating, “reflects our view of RMC’s adequate business position highlighted by its solid market share with limited competition on the service area, tempered by a small service area and a weak payer mix.
“We also consider RMC’s financial profile adequate, which reflects its light debt levels, leading to strong cash-to-debt figures and strong debt service coverage despite persistent losses since 2016.”
Porterfield told trustees, “We are meeting our debt covenants.” The hospital has about $30 million in outstanding debt.
The S&P report cited some challenges for the hospital in maintaining its credit rating, including:
• Inconsistent operating results with unexpected losses the past few years, although improvement is expected in 2020.
• A low pension funded ratio of 59 percent, which could cause budgetary strain as a result of rising costs.
• Weaker unrestricted reserves with cash on hand lighter than rating medians.
• The service area’s largely rural economy, which has below-average income indicators and high, though improving, unemployment
• High dependence on Medicare and Medicaid.
The report states that its stable outlook means it expects RMC, “will strengthen margins that would remain strong coverage and improve reserves to a level in line with BBB rating.”
“At the current rating, the low debt level load gives some cushion for cash on hand and operating volatility,” the S&P report states. “We also expect that volumes will at least be maintained with the opening of the freestanding ED.”
The report warns that a lower rating is possible, “if the RMC’s cash flow does not improve as expected.”
In a related matter, Porterfield said the hospital’s expenses did exceed revenues for the month of November due to primarily lower volumes.
The hospital saw a total loss of operations for the month of November of $518,739.
“It is a smaller loss than we have been seeing,” Porterfield said. “We are moving in a positive direction.”
Year-to-date, the hospital has lost $1.2 million. Including investment income, the total loss for the fiscal year is $1.1 million.
RMC’s entire system, including its physician practices, saw a loss for the month of November of $659,725. Year-to-date, the total loss is $1.5 million.
Edisto Regional Health Services Committee Chair Milton Dufford said the seven primary practices saw too much red ink during the month of November due to about 800 fewer visits, resulting in a decline in net revenues of about 17 percent.
“If you don’t have patients coming in, the red numbers show up,” he said.
In other business:
• Trustees unanimously approved a performance improvement consulting agreement with its financial consultant Kaufman Hall.
Under the agreement, Kaufman Hall will conduct an analysis of the hospital and assess its areas of potential operational efficiencies.
"Administration has, and continues to identify, opportunities for efficiencies through contractual arrangements, material and supply management, and operational efficiencies," RMC Vice President of Strategy and Marketing Carol Koenecke-Grant said.
"The engagement with Kaufman Hall should confirm those efficiency opportunities already identified by administration, but also opportunities that may not have been identified yet,” she said.
• Trustees approved an agreement to obtain additional radiology staffing and coverage.
The proposal would also allow the RMC to obtain access to a picture archiving and communication system for diagnostic images much sooner and at little cost to RMC, officials say.
Hospital officials say without the agreement, it would take at least nine months and cost over $1 million to receive such a system.
• Trustees agreed to send congratulatory correspondence to Sen. John Matthews, D-Bowman, in honor of his portrait being unveiled in the S.C. Senate chambers on Dec. 19.
Trustee the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg made the request, praising Matthews for the work he has done over the years for the Orangeburg community and the hospital.
