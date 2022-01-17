RMC in surgery center talks

The Regional Medical Center is engaged in settlement discussions over plans for a private surgery center.

RMC is currently challenging the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s decision to allow Ambulatory Partners LLC to build a private center.

A hearing was planned for last week. However, the hearing before the Administrative Law Court has been pushed back to the spring with the consent of all parties, RMC attorney Laura Evans said. The ALC is a court established to hear contested state agency cases.

“This is common in complex cases. In the meantime, RMC remains focused on caring for our community during these unprecedented times,” Evans said.

A hearing on the motions is scheduled for March 2 and a merits hearing is scheduled for April 11 through April 22.

According to a five-page joint motion of continuance filed Dec. 14 by RMC, Ambulatory Partners and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, a continuance was requested because the parties have “engaged in settlement discussions to reach a negotiated resolution that would obviate the necessity of a trial.”

“Due to the complexity of the regulations governing the healthcare industry and physician-hospital arrangements, reaching a mutually agreeable resolution will take considerable time and effort,” the joint motion of continuance states. “Moreover, it will require the involvement of one or more healthcare consultants to ensure that any resolution is fully compliant with state and federal law.”

“The selection, vetting, and retention of these third parties will require additional time, such that they cannot practically perform their work prior to January 10,” the motion states. “A continuance would allow the parties to continue working towards a resolution that will be beneficial to the parties and the community and it would promote judicial economy.”

DHEC has approved a certificate of need for Ambulatory Partners LLC, essentially giving it permission to build a $12.5 million, 12,640-square-foot ambulatory surgery center across the road from the hospital.

Ambulatory Partners is made up of Orangeburg doctors Dion Franga and Amit Sanghi.

RMC also has a certificate of need allowing it to spend $2.4 million to convert its existing Dialysis Access Institute into an ambulatory surgery center on its St. Matthews Road campus.

Ambulatory Partners has said its center will benefit the community. RMC claims the center will harm the hospital financially.

Ambulatory Partners has said both surgery centers are needed in the area.

South Carolina lawmakers are debating whether to get rid of the Certificate of Need process entirely.

