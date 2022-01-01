RMC holding off on vaccine mandate; hospital awaits court ruling

The Regional Medical Center will hold off on requiring its employees to get vaccinated until the U.S. Supreme Court makes a ruling on the matter.

RMC President David Southerland said the hospital will wait until a final ruling is made before requiring its employees to get the shot.

“While we are not yet mandating vaccines for our employees, RMC is closely following the litigation surrounding vaccine mandates,” Southerland said. “As these various cases resolve, RMC will revisit its policies.”

Southerland said he is hearing the Supreme Court ruling could come as early as January.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined 26 other states, private employers and organizations in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block the federal COVID-19 vaccine and weekly testing mandates.

U.S. courts have offered different rulings on the federal vaccine mandate.

The hospital trustees unanimously voted in November to require all employees to be vaccinated based on the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services requirement that health care facilities with over 100 employees have a policy in place ensuring that eligible staff be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022.

Failure to comply with the requirement would have placed the hospital's Medicare funding in jeopardy. RMC receives about 72% of its revenue from the federal government.

The hospital ended up putting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on hold following a federal judge’s decision in Louisiana on Nov. 6. The judge issued a preliminary injunction against the mandate, saying such a mandate needs to come from the legislative branch and not the executive branch.

The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the mandate on Dec. 17.

The vaccine mandate was immediately appealed and will more than likely go before the United States Supreme Court for a final decision.

The hospital continues to provide vaccines for employees who want to become vaccinated.

RMC currently employs about 1,300. About 900 are estimated to be fully vaccinated. Employees are required to wear masks.

At the hospital's Dec. 21 board meeting, RMC Vice President of Physician Practice Operations Sabrina Robinson said the hospital saw its gross patient revenue fall below budget by about $3.8 million for the month of November.

In-patient volumes caused revenue to fall below budget by $4.2 million, said Robinson.

"On a positive note, outpatient revenue was above budget by $394,000 and physician revenues were above budget by about $23,000," Robinson said.

The hospital received $7.7 million in provider relief funds, which are a part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.

“We have not recognized any of this money that was received yet in our financial statement,” Robinson said. “We will want to evaluate it at quarter end and we will take it as necessary by the end of this first quarter.”

Expenses, including salaries, for the month were over budget by about $864,000 and $1.5 million over budget year-to-date.

Robinson said salaries went over budget because of employee bonuses – $276,000 in November and $401,000 year-to date.

Robinson also noted wages in the hospital's 3 East (progressive care unit) were over $104,000 for November and over $183,000 year-to-date.

“That is related to our internal strategies in order to internally provide temporary assignments for nurses we have in specific departments for our nursing shortage,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the hospital's cash did increase in November by about $2 million due to the $7.7 million in COVID funding.

A look at the hospital's income statement for November revealed the RMC had a net income loss for the month of $3.1 million and a net income loss of $6.9 million year-to-date.

For the entire system, including the hospital's six primary care practices, its net income loss for the month of November was $3.4 million and the net income loss for the entire system was $7.4 million year-to-date.

“When you look at these numbers, it is kind of what we budgeted,” RMC Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said. “We budgeted for soft numbers or lost numbers in preparation to engage in this very aggressive plan we have going forward.”

In other business:

• Trustees were reminded to turn in their annual self-assessment forms.

• Trustees entered into closed session to receive a report from the hospital president, a community works update, a quality care update, information on the opportunity of a Bowman practice, an update on the family practice residency program partnership between the RMC and the Family Health Centers, an update on its ambulatory surgery center lawsuit and a revenue cycle update.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.