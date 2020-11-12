RMC hires interim CEO; hospital leader leaves next month

Since 2011, Wilson has served as the president and CEO of KMB Healthcare, a health care consulting and interim management company. Wilson is also the founder of KMB.

He has served as CEO for a number of hospitals dating back to 1975.

Prior to starting KMB Healthcare, Wilson served as president and CEO at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia; St. Joseph's Health System in Atlanta, Georgia; Bay Area Medical Center in Corpus Christi, Texas; and Montana Deaconess Medical Center in Great Falls, Montana.

Other leadership positions have been held at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Memorial Health Services in Long Beach, California.

Wilson received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with sequence in hospital administration from Concordia College in Minnesota in 1973.

He received his master’s degree in hospital and health administration in 1975 from the University of Iowa.

Wilson has been a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives since 1985.

He has also served as health care instructor and faculty member at a number of colleges and institutes of higher learning since 1986.

