RMC grade for patient safety improves

The Regional Medical Center received a "D" grade in patient safety, according to the latest survey by a national hospital safety watchdog group.

The Leapfrog Group gave RMC a "D" in its spring 2022 survey of hospital safety across the nation. This is up from an "F” the hospital received in the fall of 2021.

The "D" score was based on hospital data acquired from July 2018 to March 2021.

"The last two years have brought unprecedented challenges to our community and the health care industry," RMC Board Chair Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said, noting RMC was three-tenths of a point away from being a "C." "RMC maintains a commitment to quality and patient safety as shown by the improvement to our grade."

"RMC continues with performance-improvement teams working on prevention of hospital-acquired infections and conditions, improving patient care and processes, and customer service initiatives to improve HCAHPS(Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) scoring," Richburg said.

Richburg noted the spring safety grade is based on "prepandemic and pandemic-era data reported to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.

"The hospital safety grades actually reflect a particular point in time – that tends to be in the past," Richburg said. "Much of the current quality data captured in 2022 will not be reported in our Leapfrog score until 2024."

"This is a difficult concept for many people to understand," Richburg said. "The current 'D' score is based on data from 2018-21. This lag is because Leapfrog uses CMS publicly reported data, which is published a year or more after CMS receives it."

According to Leapfrog, COVID has had an impact on hospitals across the country.

"The Spring 2022 Hospital Safety Grade provides a look at the impact of COVID-19 on patient safety, with several measures showing a significant decline, like patient experience measures," Leapfrog said. "These findings provide further evidence to national analyses that the provision of care has been negatively impacted due to the pandemic.”

RMC was the only hospital in the state to receive a "D" and no hospital received and "F" in the spring survey. RMC was the only hospital in the state to receive an "F" grade through Leapfrog in the fall 2021 survey.

The Leapfrog Group looks at U.S. general acute-care hospitals, which total 2,900.

The American Hospital Association has long been critical of the Leapfrog survey, describing it as biased, unreliable and error-filled. Hospital officials have also decried the data for being dated as Leapfrog typically releases data that is over 1-1/2 years old.

Leapfrog has defended its analysis and data.

RMC officials have also noted Leapfrog is one of several quality score indicators and should not be taken in isolation.

For instance, the Joint Commission, which accredits more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs, also reviews RMC.

The Joint Commission survey examines more quality indicators than Leapfrog. The hospital has historically received high marks from the Joint Commission and earlier this year received the gold seal approval from the accrediting group.

With the release of its spring 2022 scoring publication, Leapfrog revised its scoring methodology, increasing the number of safety measures scored from 22 to 32.

RMC's "D" grade has continued a recent trend of the health care institution fluctuating from a "D" and an "F."

Prior to last fall's "F," RMC received a "D" from Leapfrog in the spring of 2021 and 2018; the spring and fall of 2019; and the spring of 2020. RMC received an "F" in the fall of 2018 and the fall of 2020.

Infections

The survey says RMC was worse than the average hospital in preventing infections such as methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and clostridium difficile (C. diff), as well as blood infections due to central line placement, urinary tract infections and surgical site infections after colon surgery.

On a positive note, Richburg noted RMC's scores improved in all these domains compared to the fall 2021 survey.

One area in which the hospital was above average was helping to prevent sepsis infections.

"Hospital staff closely monitor patients for signs of sepsis following surgical procedures, including a high heart rate, low blood pressure, fatigue, confusion and severe pain," the study states.

RMC scored 4.24 with the average hospital scoring 4.96. The best hospital score is around 2.31.

Problems with surgery

In the problems-with-surgery category, RMC continued to remain worse than the average hospital in preventing death from serious and treatable complications.

The hospital was better than the average hospital in removing dangerous objects within individuals after surgery, according to the survey. RMC actually received the highest possible score in this category.

"The hospital team follows a strict procedure to count sponges and tools in the operating room," the survey says of safer hospitals. "The hospital may use an electronic scanning system where each object is scanned before and after surgery to ensure they haven’t left any objects inside the patient."

The RMC was below average compared to others hospitals in preventing blood leakage, serious breathing problems after surgery and preventing accidental cuts and tears after surgery, according to the survey.

Safety problems

RMC remained above average in preventing air embolisms. It received the best possible score in meeting this safety measure.

"Staff is careful when inserting or removing a tube from a major vein to guard against air or gas getting into a patient’s bloodstream," the survey said in describing hospitals that are safer. "All staff is trained to safely put in and take out catheters and other tubes."

The hospital, however, was worse than average in preventing harmful events, preventing bed sores, preventing patient falls, preventing bone breaks from falls, preventing collapsed lungs and preventing blood clots.

Safer hospitals have staff members who "assist patients when they want to get up to use the restroom or move around the hospital."

"Leadership and staff make sure that the hospital environment is clear of hazards that could cause a fall or other trauma," the survey said of safer hospitals. "Patient beds may be equipped with alarms to alert staff if a patient who is at risk of falls tries to get out of bed on his or her own. Hospital staff responds quickly to these alarms if they go off."

Practices to prevent errors

The hospital remained worse than average in effectively communicating about medicines and discharges.

"Hospitals that score well on this measure take time to speak with every patient to ensure that the patient understands the purpose of any new medication they are given, how to take the medication, and the risk of any possible side effects," the study states.

The hospital remained better than the average hospital in safely administering medications.

"When hospitals use bar-coding technology effectively for all orders, medication errors happen far less frequently," the survey said, describing what safer hospitals do.

The RMC was above average in its doctors correctly ordering medications through a computer. It stayed the same and received the best possible score in this safety measure.

The survey notes that safer hospitals "use Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) systems in all areas of the hospital and regularly test those systems to ensure they are alerting doctors to potential ordering errors."

The survey notes scoring high in this measure shows the CPOE system is effective in alerting doctors if they try to order a medication that could cause harm, such as prescribing an adult dosage for a child.

"CPOE systems help to reduce medication errors in the hospital," the survey said.

It is the third consecutive time the hospital has been above average in this category after seeing a below-average rating going back to the spring of 2019.

The hospital staff also works well together to prevent patient errors. The hospital saw the best possible score and was above the average hospital.

"Hospitals regularly survey their physicians, nurses and other staff on the culture of safety to measure how well staff works together to keep patients safe," the survey states in describing above-average hospitals. "Then, hospitals provide feedback on the results to leaders and hospital staff and create plans to improve."

Hand-washing protocols and procedures were above average and the received the best score among hospitals in this category.

"RMC has consistently scored the highest available scores for Medication Safety with Computerized Physician Order Entry, Bar Code Medication Administration, and ICU Physician Staffing requirements," Richburg said. "Also, Patient Safety Practices inclusive of Culture of Safety Leadership Structures and Systems, Culture Measurement, Feedback and Intervention, Nursing Workforce and Hand Hygiene."

Doctors, nurses, hospital staff

The hospital received the best possible score with its leadership's effectiveness in preventing errors, maintaining its score from the fall of 2021.

The survey notes above-average hospitals have “leaders that are aware of the patient safety problems, work with hospital staff to fix them and share their efforts with the larger community.”

"Leaders also make it a priority to learn about and use the best methods to prevent errors and are held accountable for identifying and reducing unsafe practices," the survey notes.

The hospital also was above average as compared to other hospitals in having enough qualified nurses, receiving the best possible score and maintaining its 2021 fall average.

The survey notes that above-average hospitals like RMC "hire enough nurses to care for all of the patients. They also ensure that those nurses have the right training to provide safe care for their patients."

RMC continued to do well in having specially trained doctors for Intensive Care Unit patients. RMC remained above average and received the best possible score in this safety measure.

The survey notes safer hospitals "staff ICUs with physicians who have training in critical care medicine."

The survey adds that hospitals "should have special doctors called intensivists working in the ICU" and that "there are higher death rates in hospitals where ICU patients are not cared for by intensivists."

The RMC also scored above average from patients on how they feel their doctors explained things clearly, listened carefully to them, and treated them with courtesy and respect.

Richburg noted this was an improvement from the fall of 2021. He also noted the hospital saw scores improve in hospital staff responsiveness to patient needs and to providing discharge information to patients.

The hospital improved in both domains but remained worse than the average hospital in both domains, according to Leapfrog.

RMC remained the same and continued to be worse than average in patient satisfaction with nurse communication and communication about medicines.

Richburg also noted the national average for all five HCAHPS domains included in the Leapfrog survey decreased.

Leapfrog survey

The Leapfrog data were collected between July 2018 to December 2019; October 2019 through December 2019; July 2020 through March 2021 from outcomes measures including errors, accidents and injuries.

Data came primarily from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and through a 2021 volunteer survey.

The grades are based on safety data and represent “a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” according to Leapfrog.

Overall in South Carolina, of the 51 hospitals that were ranked, 21 received a letter A.

That’s an improvement from 15 A's in the fall rankings.

Nationally, South Carolina ranked 13th among all states, with more than 41% of its hospitals scoring an A rating.

That was a significant increase from the fall (29%), when the state was ranked 25th in the nation.

The Leapfrog Group was created in 2000 by a group of businesses and other large health care purchasers who sought to reduce preventable medical mistakes.

Since 2012, the Leapfrog Group has published hospital safety scores to create transparency in the U.S. health system.

The Leapfrog Group reports its purpose as “a nonprofit watchdog organization that serves as a voice for health care consumers and purchasers, using their collective influence to foster positive change in U.S. health care.”

The bi-annual surveys -- one in the spring and one in the fall -- look at infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Leapfrog graded more than 2,900 hospitals nationwide this spring, and 33% earned an A, 24% earned a B, 36% a C, 7% a D and less than 1% scored an F, according to its website.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety grade is reviewed by a national expert panel and receives guidance from Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality, according to its website.

While the data do not yet include findings collected during the height of COVID-19, Leapfrog said the data offer an indication of how well hospitals implemented fundamental safety precautions prior to the pandemic.

For more information about the safety grades, as well as individual hospital grades and state rankings, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

