RMC gets OK for surgery center; DHEC rejects doctors' plan

The Regional Medical Center has been given the go-ahead by the state's health agency to proceed with its plans to develop a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery facility on its campus.

The agency at the same time denied the plans of two Orangeburg doctors to build a privately funded center, saying the doctors did not adequately identify the number of patients who would utilize the services if provided nor how it would fulfill a need in the community for the services.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control granted the hospital's Certificate of Need application to renovate its existing 10,000-square-foot Dialysis Access Institute facility to make it into a surgery center. The approval came in an eight-page letter sent to the hospital president and CEO Charles Williams on Oct. 26.

RMC submitted its CON application about a week after the doctors.

"We are grateful the findings were on the behalf of the hospital," RMC board chairman Dr. Rev. Caesar Richburg said. "We are having additional conversations with the members of the board of trustees regarding the jump start of it all and then we will be in a position to tell the greater community where we are in all of this."