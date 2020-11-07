RMC gets OK for surgery center; DHEC rejects doctors' plan

The Regional Medical Center has been given the go-ahead by the state's health agency to proceed with its plans to develop a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery facility on its campus.
The agency at the same time denied the plans of two Orangeburg doctors to build a privately funded center, saying the doctors did not adequately identify the number of patients who would utilize the services if provided nor how it would fulfill a need in the community for the services.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control granted the hospital's Certificate of Need application to renovate its existing 10,000-square-foot Dialysis Access Institute facility to make it into a surgery center. The approval came in an eight-page letter sent to the hospital president and CEO Charles Williams on Oct. 26.
RMC submitted its CON application about a week after the doctors.
"We are grateful the findings were on the behalf of the hospital," RMC board chairman Dr. Rev. Caesar Richburg said. "We are having additional conversations with the members of the board of trustees regarding the jump start of it all and then we will be in a position to tell the greater community where we are in all of this."
Richburg said the hospital has not set a renovation or construction date as to when the project would begin.
DHEC must issue a certificate of need before certain types of health care acquisitions, expansions and new facilities are allowed. The process is intended to reduce the duplication of services.
General surgeon and RMC board member Dr. Dion Franga and radiologist Dr. Amit Sanghi submitted a CON in April outlining their plans to build a $12.5 million center. The doctors were a part of the newly formed Ambulatory Partners, LLC.
Franga declined comment on DHEC's decision.
In its approval of the RMC application, CON program director Maggie Murdock writes, "RMC has sufficiently demonstrated that the proposed project will meet an identified need, and that the projected utilization of the project is sufficient to justify its implementation. The department finds that the project will not result in unnecessary duplication or modernization of services ... regarding both need and accessibility."
"RMC provided its financial assistance policy and its historical and projected indigent care to demonstrate that it has established provisions to ensure that individuals in need of treatment as determined by a physician have access to the project, regardless of ability to pay," Murdock continues.
Murdock noted RMC's application adequately documented "where potential patients for the facility would come from, including in-migration of patients from the service area who historically have been travelling outside the service area for ambulatory surgery facility services."
Murdock also noted that RMC showed the need for expansion based on "current surgical volumes by medical specialty and the projected shift in volume to the project."
The hospital has cited the need for the center to help offset declining reimbursements, surgical volumes and lack of taxpayer support.
The hospital's surgery center would include six operating rooms offering gastroenterology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, urology, podiatry and general surgery.
The hospital also notes the surgery center would "achieve cost containment" and outpatient services would be more readily accessible for patients.
The total cost of the project will be $2,406,060.
Franga and Sanghi wanted permission to construct a one-story, 16,640-square-foot facility with two operating rooms. The facility would have been located behind the existing South Carolina Surgical facility at 3045 St. Matthews Road.
In Murdock's letter, she notes that Ambulatory Partners says patients would be redirected from the RMC to the surgery center and that the projection given was based on the utilization data of only one doctor and not for other physicians who would practice in the center.
"The utilization projections are based, in part, on data that is either unreliable or no longer relevant," Murdock wrote.
Murdock also noted there were no cost estimates or projections provided related to the plans to include an imaging center to the facility.
The letter also questions the impact the proposed new ASF would have on existing providers.
Ambulatory Partners listed the projected number of surgeries that would shift from RMC to the project but inexplicably states that "based on these assumptions, RMC is expected to experience an increase in patient volume."
The doctors' plans were opposed by RMC, Prisma Health-Midlands and Orangeburg County Council.
