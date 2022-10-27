RMC Foundation to host first Pink Ribbon 5K since 2019

The Regional Medical Center Foundation will host an in-person Pink Ribbon 5K this Saturday, Oct. 29.

It is the first in-person Pink Ribbon event since the pandemic.

“The data tells us that the key to surviving breast cancer is early detection and early treatment," said Margaret Frierson, senior director of foundation services. "Being able to offer mobile mammography throughout our rural areas is critical to giving our patients access to care.”

The event will be held at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center in Edisto Memorial Gardens from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The race will begin at 10:30 a.m. and follow a paved route that runs through the neighborhood parallel to the Edisto River.

Individuals are encouraged to wear their wackiest pink ensembles for their chance to win the “Pinkest Personality Contest.”

The award ceremony will take place after all participants cross the finish line.

Race registration fees will benefit RMC Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Fund.

The fund supports the RMC Breast Health Center and its efforts to help people, primarily women, in Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties as they battle breast cancer.

Contributions to the Pink Ribbon fund provide assistance for mammograms and other diagnostic procedures.