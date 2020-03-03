RMC Foundation to host annual gala March 7

Regional Medical Center (RMC) Foundation will host its 25th annual gala at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Orangeburg County Club.

Themed “A Sterling Event,” the gala will feature musical entertainment by The Mighty Kicks. The executive chefs at the Orangeburg Country Club have put together an exquisite menu featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres and an elaborate seafood display. There will also be a live and silent auction with an array of exclusive items, including exotic trips and original artwork. Proceeds from the event will benefit the RMC Foundation’s General Fund.

“We are very appreciative of the generosity of the companies and individuals that help make it possible for the foundation to continue its work,” said Dr. Dallas Lovelace, who is co-chairing the gala with his wife, Debbie, and Charlie and Blake Williams.

The foundation is looking forward to a wonderful evening and hopes to raise in excess of $200,000 to help those in need.

“Celebrating 25 years of bringing this premier event to the community is a huge milestone for our foundation,” said event co-chair and foundation chairman Charlie Williams. “We hope everyone will come out and support our efforts.”