RMC, Family Health Center partner to create family practice residency program

The Regional Medical Center is looking to partner with Orangeburg's Family Health Center to create a family practice residency program.

FHC has applied and received a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, toward making the program a reality. A target date for the program's implementation has not been determined.

"We are still in discussions with them about the funding," RMC President and CEO David Southerland said, "about how the funding will be distributed and how much of the funds will be able to hire a family practice residency program director."

He said there are also funding questions about how much it would cost to pay doctors to serve as mentors or clinical instructors.

The program will be a collaboration between FHC, RMC and Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg.

The development of the program began Aug. 1, 2021.

The Rural Residency Planning and Development Program grant “will provide us with the opportunity to explore how we can better train and attract more family medicine providers to serve patients in our rural communities,” FHC Chief Executive Officer Leon A. Brunson Sr. said.

Research shows providers who train in rural communities are most likely to stay in those communities to practice medicine, Brunson said.

The program would be a three-year residency that would initially have six doctors in the first class, six in the second and six in the third class, meaning after three years there would be 18 doctors in the program.

"After the third year, individuals would graduate," Southerland said. "The clinical rotations for training would happen here at the hospital."

Program implementation is expected to cost more than the $750,000 HRSA grant.

"We would have to cost it out," Southerland said, noting there would have to be a program director and at least half a dozen doctors involved in training. They would have to be paid.

Southerland said an individual will go to medical school for four years and then at the end of their fourth year, they would graduate and become doctors.

During their fourth year in medical school, the individual is able to select a specialty fellowship training or residency opportunity. He said there are a lot of specialties, with family practice being one.

Southerland said the local residency program would be an option for physicians across the state and for those out of state to get experience in Orangeburg.

He said the hospital already takes third and fourth-year students from the Spartanburg Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine school.

"The family practice residency program would be an option for these doctors," Southerland said. "Students at the Medical University of South Carolina or the medical school in Columbia would be able to apply to the program."

Access to residencies is a competitive process known as "the Match" through the National Resident Matching Program.

Doctors will interview and after the period is over, they would submit a "rank-order list" to the NRMP that depends on the residency program for which they are applying.

Similarly, residency programs submit a list of their preferred applicants in rank order to this same service.

"That matching process happens all over the country," Southerland said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.