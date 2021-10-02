RMC Express Care on ‘positive trajectory’

The Regional Medical Center’s Express Care saw more patients than expected in August.
It marks the first time since the center opened a year ago that its monthly visits were over budget.
“We have seen a positive trajectory with regards to our visits,” RMC Vice President of Physician Practice Operations Sabrina Robinson told RMC trustees on Tuesday.
The center saw 944 visits for the month of August, which was about 43 visits more than expected.
The center has been averaging about 357 visits a month since October 2020.
Overall, the center was $61,000 below budget for the month of August in revenues. Year-to-date, Express Care's revenues are also running at about $384,492 below budget.
Express Care aims to provide faster access to care for non-life threatening injuries and illnesses. The 5,130-square-foot facility, located behind RMC’s Dialysis Access Institute, features nine private treatment rooms, two triage rooms, diagnostic imaging services and laboratory services.
In related matters, RMC and Edisto Regional Health Services had a net loss of $1.5 million for the month of August, RMC Chief Financial Officer Amy Crouch said. This entailed a net operating income loss of $1.4 million. ERHS includes the hospital’s six primary care practices.
Year-to-date, the system has seen an operating loss of $6.9 million. Of this loss, the RMC makes up $5.3 million. Without the approximately $13.9 million in COVID relief money RMC has received so far this year, RMC would have seen a net operating loss of $21.9 million.
In other business:
• Trustees approved the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. Details of the budget were not immediately released. A copy has been requested.
• The hospital board nominating committee was named for the next fiscal year. The members are: Chair Dr. Mohammad Nassri, John Shuler, Samantha Farlow-Moyd, Sonya Ehrhardt and Cynthia Keller. The nominating committee is in charge of electing board officers for the coming year.
• Trustee Dr. Vann Beth Shuler was congratulated for the marriage of her daughter a couple of weeks ago.
• Prayers were offered for individuals suffering from COVID.
* Trustees entered into closed session to receive the president's report; a report from the hospital's quality care oversight committee; a report from the Edisto Regional Health Services board; a report from the hospital's strategic planning committee; a revenue cycle update and budget presentation; a report from the hospital's chief nursing officer; an update on COVID; an update on the ambulatory surgery center certificate of need; an update on compliance and an update on grants.