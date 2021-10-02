RMC Express Care on ‘positive trajectory’

Year-to-date, the system has seen an operating loss of $6.9 million. Of this loss, the RMC makes up $5.3 million. Without the approximately $13.9 million in COVID relief money RMC has received so far this year, RMC would have seen a net operating loss of $21.9 million.

In other business:

• Trustees approved the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget. Details of the budget were not immediately released. A copy has been requested.

• The hospital board nominating committee was named for the next fiscal year. The members are: Chair Dr. Mohammad Nassri, John Shuler, Samantha Farlow-Moyd, Sonya Ehrhardt and Cynthia Keller. The nominating committee is in charge of electing board officers for the coming year.

• Trustee Dr. Vann Beth Shuler was congratulated for the marriage of her daughter a couple of weeks ago.

• Prayers were offered for individuals suffering from COVID.

* Trustees entered into closed session to receive the president's report; a report from the hospital's quality care oversight committee; a report from the Edisto Regional Health Services board; a report from the hospital's strategic planning committee; a revenue cycle update and budget presentation; a report from the hospital's chief nursing officer; an update on COVID; an update on the ambulatory surgery center certificate of need; an update on compliance and an update on grants.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.