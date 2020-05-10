RMC: Exceptional nurses, 'wonderful human beings'

Despite the mounting pressures, health care professionals continue to press on with the hopes of making a difference.

“Nurses work long and thankless hours to ensure that the care that our community requires and deserves is always available,” Haynes said.

They are able to change a person forever through the understanding of how to achieve better health and a better life.

Haynes said the primary reason that nurses go into the profession is to make that change.

“To have the ability to care for and to help someone through the darkest and most vulnerable times in their lives is truly a gift,” he said. “Many choose this career because of the care that they or a loved one received from a health care professional that left a lasting impression on them.”

Knowing that they helped and that their care mattered is invaluable to nurses.

Haynes said it is a reward “being able to see someone in your community that you helped care for, and knowing that they will be able to live a happy and productive life because of your knowledge, caring and compassion.”

He said because the nurses are not just exceptional at their jobs but also wonderful human beings, the future of nursing at RMC is bright.