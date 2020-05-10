RMC: Exceptional nurses, 'wonderful human beings'

As the entire world is reeling from the effects of COVID-19, we turn to our heroes in health care now more than ever.
The masses are locked in their homes to avoid the virus, but these men and women bravely meet it head-on, hoping to offer comfort, support and a healing touch.
Nurses are a crucial to the health and well-being of the community at-large, and in the face of this worldwide crisis, their job difficulty has increased tenfold. But they are meeting that challenge with strength to match.
“The pandemic has completely changed the world that we live in, but also the world in which nurses practice,” Regional Medical Center Marketing and Communications Manager Delandous Haynes said. “Regional Medical Center nurses have risen to meet that challenge with caring, compassion and selflessness.”
RMC has many different areas and services, each having their own special type of nurse. Critical care, surgery, emergency medicine, there is a nurse to care for you at every single stage of your life.
Each nurse is different according to where their passion for nursing truly lies.
“Nurses grow and evolve throughout their careers and when they find their true calling in the realm of caring, that is when they become ‘that nurse’ that you will always remember because of the fact that they made you feel safe, calm and secure when you were in crisis,” Haynes said.
During these times, Haynes said RMC’s biggest challenge has been “truly the lack of knowledge about COVID-19, and the fear of the unknown.”
“We as practitioners are learning every single day as the pandemic evolves, right along with the patients that we serve,” he said. “Our community looks to us to be able to calm their fears and educate them about any health crisis they may face, this is a true challenge during a time when little is truly known about this virus.”
Going forward, Haynes said there will definitely be lasting impact.
“Nurses, physicians and health care workers worldwide have truly had to place themselves and their family’s health at risk to care for their fellow man,” he said. “Previously, unless a nurse or physician had served in the military, they didn’t truly run the risk of losing their life to care for their patients.”
Hayens said the severity of this situation coupled with the lack of supplies that health care is facing “will forever change the way that practitioners feel about the profession they have dedicated themselves to.”
Aside from the virus alone, issues have already been affecting the country’s nursing force over the past years.
Haynes said there is a growing nursing shortage in the United States.
Despite the mounting pressures, health care professionals continue to press on with the hopes of making a difference.
“Nurses work long and thankless hours to ensure that the care that our community requires and deserves is always available,” Haynes said.
They are able to change a person forever through the understanding of how to achieve better health and a better life.
Haynes said the primary reason that nurses go into the profession is to make that change.
“To have the ability to care for and to help someone through the darkest and most vulnerable times in their lives is truly a gift,” he said. “Many choose this career because of the care that they or a loved one received from a health care professional that left a lasting impression on them.”
Knowing that they helped and that their care mattered is invaluable to nurses.
Haynes said it is a reward “being able to see someone in your community that you helped care for, and knowing that they will be able to live a happy and productive life because of your knowledge, caring and compassion.”
He said because the nurses are not just exceptional at their jobs but also wonderful human beings, the future of nursing at RMC is bright.
“This crisis will make them stronger and more resilient as they are tested, and truly find out how amazing they are,” Haynes said. “Hopefully this pandemic will see nurses, physicians and all health care providers better appreciated, recognized and supported for the care they provide, the lives they save and the sacrifices they make for us every single day.”
He said, “Nurses are true superheroes. That is more evident than ever in the midst of COVID- 19.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.