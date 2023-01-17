RMC earns seven Zero Harm awards

The Regional Medical Center has received several health safety awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association.

The hospital received seven Zero Harm awards for its “commitment to eliminating medical errors and creating a culture of high reliability throughout our facility,” according to a press release issued by the hospital Monday.

RMC earned three Zero Harm Awards for the prevention of surgical site infections in all performed knee replacements, hip replacements and abdominal hysterectomies in 2021.

Additionally, its Critical Care Unit, Progressive Care Unit and Labor and Delivery Unit, Her Place, were designated as winners for zero central line associated blood stream infections.

RMC also received the Drive to Zero Suicide Award.

“The Regional Medical Center has set a very important and strategic goal to improve quality results and outcomes for the hospital,” RMC President and CEO David Southerland said. “We are extremely pleased that RMC was recognized with seven Zero Harm awards for preventing medical errors in several areas of the hospital. We are grateful for our clinical staff and leaders who work tirelessly and are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care.”

SCHA began its Zero Harm awards in 2014 as a way of celebrating hospitals that have had extended harm-free periods in major areas of surgery and other common medical procedures.

These awards aim to demonstrate that a culture of patient safety and a commitment to providing highly reliable care are cornerstones of South Carolina hospitals. All the hospital data used for these awards is independently verified by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“The Zero Harm program is a prime example of a successful partnership between the public and private sector that improves the quality of life in South Carolina,” Executive Director of Innovation at SCHA Karen Reynolds said. “As medical errors and other types of harm continue to be a major concern across the country, South Carolina has developed a blueprint for reducing avoidable harm in our health care facilities that other states can follow.”

This year, 60 hospitals received 295 Zero Harm awards.

For more information about this year’s awards and a full list of winners, visit scha.org/zero-harm