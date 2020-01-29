The Regional Medical Center has reached a new agreement with Duke Radiation Oncology to provide services to RMC’s H.F. Mabry Center for Cancer Care.
The agreement will provide enhanced radiation oncology treatment services to cancer patients in the region, RMC said in a release.
“Our partnership with Duke Radiation Oncologists ensures that our patients have access to the latest, robust treatment options to fight cancer,” RMC Vice President of Operations Al Campbell said.
“Providers and patients will have access to an array of advanced, evidence-based radiation oncology treatments and will not have to travel far from their communities to receive advanced care,” he said.
The agreement will replace the previous agreement with the Medical College of South Carolina.
Radiation oncology services will be staffed by Duke radiation oncologists who will partner with RMC oncologists to develop the appropriate treatment plan for each patient.
You have free articles remaining.
RMC says it’s committed to offering advanced treatment options and expanded capacity.
“We are excited about being able to provide compassionate, expert and state-of-the-art cancer care from Duke Radiation Oncologists at Regional Medical Center,” said Dr. Christopher Willett, chair of Duke Radiation Oncology.
“We look forward to partnering with the dedicated physicians and care teams of RMC to enhance and expand patient access to radiation oncology services in and around Orangeburg. Duke’s exceptional standard of care will ensure that patients receive the best radiation treatment possible,” he said.
Duke Radiation Oncology is a patient-centered team of physicians, researchers, educators and staff who work with regionally based hospitals to provide seamless integration of all cancer care while improving safety, quality and education.
Education opportunities will touch on a wide assortment of topics such as effective use of new cancer therapies and how to handle challenges faced by patients following cancer treatments.
“Regional Medical Center is committed to continually improving its health care services and is proud of this opportunity to partner with Duke Radiation Oncology to offer cancer patients in Orangeburg and the surrounding counties access to innovative cancer treatments,” said Regional Medical Center President and CEO Charles Williams.
Duke Radiation Oncology is a member of the Duke Cancer Institute and works collaboratively with colleagues in surgical and medical oncology to facilitate a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to the care of cancer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.