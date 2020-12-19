RMC disputes failing grade on patient safety

The Regional Medical Center has a failing grade for patient safety in the latest survey by a national hospital safety watchdog group.
But the hospital's chief executive officer says the survey group is becoming "increasingly irrelevant" to what insurance companies as well as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and other hospitals use as improvement indicators.
"When they started work very many years ago, they had a very noble thing to do," RMC Interim CEO and President Kirk Wilson said. "Many insurance companies signed on and supported them, but they have been increasingly irrelevant to the insurance field and hospitals."
The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit organization launched by employers wanting to improve hospital quality of care, gave RMC an "F" in its fall 2020 survey of hospital safety across the nation. This is down from a “D” the hospital received in fall 2019.
The 2020 fall results showed the hospital performed below average in 19 of 28 patient-safety measures and above average in eight.
This is a drop from the fall 2019 results which showed the hospital performed below average in 17 out of 28 patient-safety measures and above average in 11.
The hospital's "F" grade is the second it has received in the last two years of the survey.
In the fall of 2018, the RMC also received an "F." At that time, the hospital was below average in 23 of 28 safety measures.
The 2020 fall Leapfrog Hospital Safety grades results were released Dec. 14. The survey tracks general acute-care hospitals in the U.S.
Wilson said the survey is not a true indicator of RMC.
"What matters to us is how the patients feel about us and how insurance companies see us and how CMS sees us," he said. "That is what is important to our doctors and our patients."
Wilson said the American Hospital Association has disassociated itself from the Leapfrog Group and determined "they are not the kind of organization they want to be associated with."
The AHA has long been critical of the Leapfrog survey, describing it as biased, unreliable and error-filled.
"The organization has lost its way with what the purpose is," Wilson said, noting the data is over 1-1/2 years old and it not relevant for today. "We will submit data through the end of December and stop participating with them as well."
Wilson said Leapfrog grades on a curve, meaning grades are adjusted in order to ensure there is proper distribution throughout hospitals.
"It really does not matter what your data shows," Wilson said, describing the Leapfrog data as foolish. "It is a very political organization and frankly not worth our time to work with."
Wilson noted that in many cases grades are based on whether a hospital participates in the survey, with those hospitals participating receiving better grades.
"We are very safe and we are doing things the right way every day," Wilson said.
"It’s human nature when you get a bad grade to say there’s something wrong with the graders," Leah Binder, president and CEO of the Leapfrog Group said. "But the fact is the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the gold standard for rating hospital safety."
"Regional Medical Center will have much more success improving their own patient care than trying to pick apart Leapfrog — the nation’s most tested, validated and transparent hospital ratings system," Binder said.
"Leapfrog uses up to 27 measures to compare hospitals on how safe their patients are from errors and infections. The is updated every six months to be sure we capture the latest available information."
Binder continued, "Poor safety results in more than 500 avoidable deaths every day in American hospitals, so it’s time for Regional Medical Center to focus on improvement. Their community deserves that."
RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said a failing Leapfrog grade was not a factor in the board not renewing the contract of former hospital president and CEO Charles Williams. Williams served the hospital for three years and his contract was not extended. His last day was Dec. 10.
The board has never publicly revealed why Williams' contract was not extended, citing the issue as a personnel matter.
In May 2019, the hospital board approved a performance-based year-end bonus structure for Williams.
A part of the bonus was contingent on the hospital improving its Leapfrog score. Williams at the time touted the hospital's progress but said the turnaround process could take five years.
2020 compared to 2019
The areas in which RMC saw the greatest fall off, going from above average in the fall 2019 survey to below average in the 2020 fall survey, are:
- Hospital staff did a poorer job of watching patients’ breathing challenges and preventing serious breathing problems following surgery. RMC scored below average as compared to above average in fall 2019.
"Doctors and nurses watch carefully for symptoms like shortness of breath so they can prevent serious breathing problems," the survey said in describing above-average hospitals.
- The hospital was below average in preventing lung collapse as compared to above average in 2019.
"Hospital staff is well-trained on how to insert and remove tubes from the chest area so that the patient’s lungs do not collapse," the survey said in describing what safer hospitals do.
- The hospital was below average in preventing patient falls. In 2019, it was above average.
Safer hospitals have staff members who "assist patients when they want to get up to use the restroom or move around the hospital."
"Leadership and staff make sure that the hospital environment is clear of hazards that could cause a fall or other trauma," the survey said of safer hospitals. "Patient beds may be equipped with alarms to alert staff if a patient who is at risk of falls tries to get out of bed on his or her own. Hospital staff responds quickly to these alarms if they go off."
- The hospital also fell below average on effective patient/doctor communication after being above average in 2019. This is the first time in either the fall 2018 or fall 2019 survey when this measure has been below average.
Improvement from 2019
The hospital improved in some measures from a year ago.
These are:
- Preventing surgical wounds from reopening. The hospital was above average this year as compared to below average last fall.
"Doctors and nurses monitor surgical wounds to make sure they are healing and that the stitches are still in place," the survey said, describing what safer hospitals do. "The staff also counsels patients on avoiding heavy lifting or intense physical activity after surgery."
- The hospital also improved in safe medication administration, going to above average as compared to below average in 2019.
"When hospitals use bar coding technology effectively for all orders, medication errors happen far less frequently," the survey said, describing what safer hospitals do.
Unchanged measures
- Infections
The survey says RMC remained below average in preventing infections such as methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), clostridium difficile (C. diff), blood infections due to central line placement, urinary tract infections and surgical site infections after colon surgery.
The hospital remained below average in urinary tract infections, but did fall slightly receiving the worst possible score in the measure for the fall 2020 survey.
- Problems with surgery
In the problems-with-surgery category, RMC remained below average in death from serious and treatable complications, blood clots and accidental cuts and tears.
The hospital remained above average in removing dangerous objects within individuals after surgery, according to the survey.
"The hospital team follows a strict procedure to count sponges and tools in the operating room," the survey says of safer hospitals. "The hospital may use an electronic scanning system where each object is scanned before and after surgery to ensure they haven’t left any objects inside the patient."
- Practices to prevent errors
The hospital in the fall 2020 survey remained below average in doctors ordering medication through computers, communication about medicines and discharges.
Hospital staff working together to prevent patient errors saw the best possible score and was above average.
"Hospitals regularly survey their physicians, nurses and other staff on the culture of safety to measure how well staff works together to keep patients safe," the survey states in describing above-average hospitals. "Then, hospitals provide feedback on the results to leaders and hospital staff and create plans to improve."
Hospital staff maintained its positive score in hand-washing protocols and procedures and saw the best score possible in this category.
The survey notes above-average hospitals "provide training and implement policies to make sure that all hospital staff cleans their hands before touching a patient."
The hospital remained below average in doctors successfully using computers to order medications for patients, maintaining the results from the 2019 fall survey.
The fall 2018 survey results reported the hospital was average in this measure.
- Safety problems
RMC remained below average in preventing bed sores and above average in preventing air embolisms.
"Staff is careful when inserting or removing a tube from a major vein to guard against air or gas getting into a patient’s bloodstream," the survey said in describing hospitals that are safer. "All staff is trained to safely put in and take out catheters and other tubes."
- Doctors, nurses and hospital staff
The hospital received the best possible score with its leadership's effectiveness in preventing errors, maintaining its score from 2019.
The survey notes above-average hospitals have “leaders that are aware of the patient safety problems, work with hospital staff to fix them and share their efforts with the larger community.”
"Leaders also make it a priority to learn about and use the best methods to prevent errors and are held accountable for identifying and reducing unsafe practices," the survey notes.
The hospital also was above average in having enough qualified nurses, receiving the best possible score and maintaining its 2019 fall average.
The survey notes that above-average hospitals like RMC "hire enough nurses to care for all of the patients. They also ensure that those nurses have the right training to provide safe care for their patients."
RMC remained below average in not having enough specially trained doctors for intensive care units, low patient satisfaction with nurse communication and low satisfaction with hospital staff responsiveness.
Leapfrog survey
The Leapfrog data were collected between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2019, from outcomes measures including errors, accidents and injuries.
Process measures including the management structures and procedures a hospital has in place to protect patients from errors, accidents and injuries data were taken in 2019 and from Oct. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2019.
Source of data came primarily from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and through a 2019 volunteer survey.
The grades are based on safety data and represent “a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” according to Leapfrog.
Overall in South Carolina, of the 47 hospitals that were ranked, 16 received a grade of "A."
RMC joined the Medical University of South Carolina Health's Marion Medical Center as the only hospital in the state to receive an F.
RMC is among the less than 1% of the hospitals surveyed nationally to receive an "F."
Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge were the only two hospitals in the Midlands to receive the top grade.
Nationally, the state ranked 22nd among all states with 34% of its hospitals scoring "A."
The Leapfrog Group was created in 2000 by a group of businesses and other large health care purchasers who sought to reduce preventable medical mistakes.
Since 2012, the Leapfrog Group has published hospital safety scores to create transparency in the U.S. health system.
The bi-annual surveys -- one in the spring and one in the fall -- looks at infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.
Leapfrog graded more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide: 34% earned an "A," 24% earned a "B," 35% a "C," 7% a "D" and less than 1% an F, according to its website.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety grade is reviewed by a national expert panel and receives guidance from Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality, according to its website.
While the data do not yet include findings collected during the height of COVID-19, Leapfrog said the data offer an indication of how well hospitals implemented fundamental safety precautions prior to the pandemic.
For more information about the safety grades, as well as individual hospital grades and state rankings, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
