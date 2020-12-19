RMC disputes failing grade on patient safety

In the fall of 2018, the RMC also received an "F." At that time, the hospital was below average in 23 of 28 safety measures.

The 2020 fall Leapfrog Hospital Safety grades results were released Dec. 14. The survey tracks general acute-care hospitals in the U.S.

Wilson said the survey is not a true indicator of RMC.

"What matters to us is how the patients feel about us and how insurance companies see us and how CMS sees us," he said. "That is what is important to our doctors and our patients."

Wilson said the American Hospital Association has disassociated itself from the Leapfrog Group and determined "they are not the kind of organization they want to be associated with."

The AHA has long been critical of the Leapfrog survey, describing it as biased, unreliable and error-filled.

"The organization has lost its way with what the purpose is," Wilson said, noting the data is over 1-1/2 years old and it not relevant for today. "We will submit data through the end of December and stop participating with them as well."

Wilson said Leapfrog grades on a curve, meaning grades are adjusted in order to ensure there is proper distribution throughout hospitals.