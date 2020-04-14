RMC cuts hours for some employees; costs up, patients down because of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Regional Medical Center is asking about a quarter of its non-clinical employees to reduce their hours or work in different departments as it deals with a reduction in the number of patients.

The hospital says no furloughs are planned.

"There should no impact on patient care," RMC Vice President of Marketing and Strategy Carol Koenecke-Grant said.

"We, like every other hospital in America, are adjusting our staffing to accommodate significantly reduced patient volume levels,” she said.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital has had to cancel or delay most surgeries, resulting in a “substantial reduction in revenue,” she said. The hospital currently is only conducting emergent/urgent surgeries.

"Additionally, supply expense has skyrocketed due, in large part, to increase in demand," Koenecke-Grant said. "Since Feb. 1, RMC estimates COVID–19 supply expenditures are now more than $130,000."

To deal with the changes, Koenecke-Grant said, “Approximately 25% of non-clinical employees are being asked to flex their hours, take PTO (paid time off) hours or work in different departments, all in an effort to keep our employees as whole as possible with regard to pay and benefits.”