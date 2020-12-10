RMC cuts 2 senior-level positions; cuts to save more than $500,000

RMC has seen its revenues decline as many individuals have deferred care and have delayed having elective procedures due to concerns about the virus. Wilson said these are areas where the hospital had planned, budgeted and staffed to provide services.

"The hospital did lose money in October and will likely lose money in November," he said. "That is largely due to the disruption of services due to the pandemic."

During the month of October, RMC saw a total operating loss of about $2 million. The entire system – including the hospital's six primary care practices – saw a loss of $2.1 million. October is the first month of the hospital's fiscal year.

Wilson said the hospital has been helped with federal relief from the CARES Act, but says that money has been exhausted.

For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the RMC net patient revenue was about $24.2 million below budget and total operating expenses were up about $2.5 million from budget.

According to hospital financial reports, the hospital received about $26.6 million in CARES Act money from March through September. Without the relief money, the hospital would have experienced about a $22 million year-end loss.