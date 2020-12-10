RMC cuts 2 senior-level positions; cuts to save more than $500,000

The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to terminate two members of the hospital’s management team in an effort to reduce expenses.
The board voted 10-3 to terminate hospital Chief Operating Officer Nicole Hendricks and Vice President of Strategy and Marketing Carol Koenecke-Grant.
"The action taken was to right size the management team," RMC interim CEO and President Kirk Wilson said Thursday. "They have done a great job but we can't afford all the people we had."
Wilson said eliminating the two positions is expected to save the hospital in “excess of half a million dollars a year.” He said the savings include benefits.
"These were very senior-level positions," he said.
Wilson wished both Hendricks and Koenecke-Grant well, praising their contributions to the organization.
"I am sure they will do well," he said.
While declining to provide details about employee severance packages, Wilson said the two received an “appropriate amount for their position in keeping with their level of leadership and their responsibilities in the organization.”
He said the elimination of the positions will help streamline hospital operations.
Management team members know their roles and are ready to embark on 2021, Wilson said.
"Our team is all positioned and ready for success," he said.
Hospital trustees went into closed session for a little under an hour Wednesday during a special called meeting to discuss personnel and contractual matters.
According to the agenda, the topic was related to the Coker Group, the firm that is helping the hospital search for a new CEO and president.
Support Local Journalism
After the closed session, trustees voted 10-3 to “receive the report and to take action on the president and CEO's recommendation.”
There was no discussion of the matter in open session.
Voting for the termination were Melvin Seabrooks, Dr. Rocco Cassone, Betty Henderson, Sonya Erhardt, Boyd McLeod, Dawn Robinson, Dr. John Samies, Dr. Vann Beth Shuler, John Shuler and Dr. Mohammad Nassri.
Voting against the termination were trustees Gladys Arends, Cynthia Keller and William Wilson. Dr. Dion Franga and Dr. Gloria James were not present for the vote. Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg did not vote.
"The hospital is going through some difficult times," Kirk Wilson said, adding hospitals across the country are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
RMC has seen its revenues decline as many individuals have deferred care and have delayed having elective procedures due to concerns about the virus. Wilson said these are areas where the hospital had planned, budgeted and staffed to provide services.
"The hospital did lose money in October and will likely lose money in November," he said. "That is largely due to the disruption of services due to the pandemic."
During the month of October, RMC saw a total operating loss of about $2 million. The entire system – including the hospital's six primary care practices – saw a loss of $2.1 million. October is the first month of the hospital's fiscal year.
Wilson said the hospital has been helped with federal relief from the CARES Act, but says that money has been exhausted.
For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the RMC net patient revenue was about $24.2 million below budget and total operating expenses were up about $2.5 million from budget.
According to hospital financial reports, the hospital received about $26.6 million in CARES Act money from March through September. Without the relief money, the hospital would have experienced about a $22 million year-end loss.
Wilson said the hospital is currently treating about 22 COVID-positive patients and continues to face challenges with staffing, especially when it comes to nursing and respiratory therapists.
But Wilson praised the dedication of RMC staff that has “stepped up” and is “doing great work.”
"The community should feel confident that the hospital is ready to provide you care," Wilson said.
The hospital is diligently working to improve its efficiency to help realize savings, he said.
Wilson was named the interim CEO last month and will remain until a permanent CEO is named. Expectations are a permanent CEO will be named in the early part of 2021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.