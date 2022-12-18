RMC Constituency Advisory Board holds first meeting, elects officers

A board established to provide input and policy recommendations related to area health care needs to the newly formed Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees elected officers at its first meeting.

The 18-member Constituency Advisory Board (CAB) of the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties set up the board's structure and took care routine organizational duties during its first meeting held in November at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center.

The formation of the CAB is part of the ordinance approving the partnership between the RMC and the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Constituency Advisory Board does not have governance power or authority related to RMC but will provide recommendations to the 11-member board of trustees.

Officers elected included: Calhoun County Administrator John McLauchlin Jr., chair; CASA Family Systems Chief Operating Officer Labrena Aiken-Furtick, vice-chair, and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Dean of Healthcare Preparation & Workforce Dr. Stefanie Gadson-Brown, secretary.

“This group was designed to serve as a voice for the citizens who RMC serves,” said advisory board Chair McLauchlin Jr. “We will be relaying what we learn directly to the RMC Board of Trustees and look forward to working with the board to ensure those voices are heard.”

Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, who was also present at the meeting, thanked the advisory board members for using their positions to support RMC’s mission.

The ordinance passed by both county councils (Orangeburg and Calhoun) designated a number of agencies to serve as members of the CAB. Outside of the already mentioned elected officers, members of the CAB are:

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young

Dr. Natashia Smith and Bryant Williams of the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center

Mike Dennis of Tri-County Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse

Charlene Nimmons & Lakieba Brooks-Leach of the South Carolina Department of Social Services

Bridgette H. Zimmerman of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice

Vonda Steward of the South Carolina Department of Disabilities & Special Needs

Candace Tooley of Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College

Karen Myers of Denmark Technical College

Shannon B. Smith of Claflin University

Melanie Jones of HopeHealth

Dr. Louis Whitesides of South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension

Dr. Shawn Foster, Orangeburg County School District superintendent

Dr. Ferlondo J. Tullock, Calhoun County School District superintendent

Lee L. Given of the Orangeburg County Development Commission

Demetrius Hardy of the YMCA-Orangeburg County

Family Health Centers. There was not a representative at the inaugural meeting.