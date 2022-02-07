RMC Community Blood Drive event today

“Trauma care is critical to our area and the Blood Assurance Program is a vital component of this program. Blood is desperately needed and lifesaving ... It may just save the life of your loved one,” said Dion L. Franga, MD, FACS, RPVI, medical director of RMC’S Trauma Program.

Dr. Franga is hosting a RMC Community Blood Drive on Monday, Feb. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. at South Carolina Surgical, 3045 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg.

Patients can also have friends or family members come in and replace the units of blood they have received. Patient replacement credits are then credited to their account.

Blood Assurance Program Membership: Individual members who donate at least one unit of blood annually receive coverage for all blood needs for the member and his/her dependents from the Blood Assurance Program at RMC for one year.

All blood collected for Regional Medical Center's Blood Donor Center stays in our community. Each blood donation can help save up to three lives. Blood can be donated every eight weeks.

