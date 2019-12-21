The Regional Medical Center is closing its primary care practice in North.
The practice at 4631 Savannah Highway will officially close Friday, Jan. 17.
“We realize changing primary care providers and locations can be an emotional experience,” Regional Medical Center President and CEO Charles Williams said. “The good news is that there are other providers nearby, including the Family Health Center Norfield Medical Center that is only six miles away from the North primary care office.”
The North primary care office will keep regular business hours through Jan. 17 and will assist patients with prescription refills and the transfer of medical records.
About 1,100 patients are impacted by the closure, according to hospital officials.
Patients who have used the primary care practice were notified by a letter that detailed their options for seeking another primary care provider. They were also given the opportunity to transfer their care to the nearby Family Health Center.
“We thank the patients of RMC North Primary Care for trusting us with their care," Williams said.
The primary care practice is governed by Edisto Regional Health Services, a not-for-profit health care corporation formed in 1997. Affiliated with the RMC, the ERHS provides practice management expertise and staff for the RMC primary care medical practices.
Currently, the ERHS has seven practices.
ERHS Committee Chairman Milton Dufford noted the office's closure during the RMC board’s regularly scheduled meeting Thursday.
“We have had very little activity in that office,” he said. “Those people will be appropriately placed and offered positions in the system.”
According to hospital documents, the North practice has one doctor and one physician assistant/nurse practitioner.
The North office saw a net loss in 2018 of $18,825. It has seen a $5,908 loss so far this fiscal year, which began in October.
The practice had about 281 office visits for the month of November with a few new patient visits. On average, the practice has seen about 292 office visits a month with an average of 12 new patients, according to documents.
Williams said patients should be able to seamlessly transfer their care, thanks to the partnership with Family Health Centers.
"Essentially, patients who choose to seek care at Family Health Center Norfield Medical Center will receive the same quality of care they’ve come to expect,” Williams said.
Family Health Centers Inc. CEO Leon A. Brunson Sr. said, “We are honored to partner with Regional Medical Center’s North Family Care practice and look forward to providing our new patients with the same high-quality, comprehensive care they deserve.
“Our strategic collaboration with RMC is aimed at fostering a seamless transition for all patients through a patient- and family-centered care approach.”
FHC is a federally funded community health center serving the medically underserved residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and upper Dorchester counties.
The North primary care practice is not the first the hospital has shuttered recently.
In August 2018, the hospital closed its Denmark primary care practice.
