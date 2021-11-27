RMC cites improvement since 2019-20 safety data; survey gives hospital worst grade

The Regional Medical Center received a failing grade in patient safety, according to the latest survey by a national hospital safety watchdog group.

The Leapfrog Group gave RMC an "F" in its fall 2021 survey of hospital safety across the nation. That is down from a “D” the hospital received in the spring of 2021.

RMC is the only hospital in the state to receive an "F" grade through Leapfrog.

The Leapfrog Group released its fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grades on Nov. 10.

The 2021 fall results showed the hospital performed below average in 13 of 22 patient-safety measures and above average in nine.

The survey looks at U.S. general acute-care hospitals, which total 2,900.

The American Hospital Association has long been critical of the Leapfrog survey, describing it as biased, unreliable and error-filled. Hospital officials have also decried the data for being dated as Leapfrog typically releases data that is over 1-1/2 years old.

Leapfrog has defended its analysis and data.

RMC officials have also noted Leapfrog is one of several quality score indicators and should not be taken in isolation.

For instance, the Joint Commission, which accredits more than 22,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs, also reviews RMC. The Joint Commission survey examines more quality indicators than Leapfrog. The hospital has historically received high marks from the Joint Commission.

With the release of its fall 2021 scoring publication, Leapfrog revised its scoring methodology.

The number of measures decreased from 27 to 22. Last year, RMC was below average in 17 measures.

Measures that were no longer calculated in the Leapfrog rating included surgery outcomes such as surgical wound care, blood clots, accidental cuts and tears, serious breathing problems and collapsed lung issues.

This decrease was partly based on consolidation of several measures identified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as Patient Safety Indicators (PSIs).

Leapfrog transitioned from seven individual PSI measures included in the Hospital Safety Grade to two measures -- outcomes and process/structural measures.

"While RMC has been continuing quality initiatives, the hospital’s performance improvement teams have been working based on Leapfrog’s previous 27 measures," RMC President and CEO David Southerland said. “If we were able to negate Leapfrog’s recent changes reducing the number of measures, coupled with grading based on more current data, we are confident we would have realized a more positive grading.”

“Continuous quality improvement will always remain a focus for RMC’s leadership, clinical staff and medical staff," Southerland said. "Meeting the health care needs of our community by providing quality care continues to be a top priority. Regional Medical Center expects to see these improvements reflected in future releases of the Leapfrog hospital safety grades.”

The survey did not include data from January 2020 through June 2020 and October 2020 through December 2020 due to the impact of COVID on hospitals.

RMC's failing grade is the first it has received since the fall of 2020.

RMC received a "D" from Leapfrog in the spring of 2018; the spring and fall of 2019; and the spring of 2020. RMC received an "F" in the fall of 2018.

Infections

The survey says RMC was worse than the average hospital in preventing infections such as methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and clostridium difficile (C. diff), as well as blood infections due to central line placement, urinary tract infections and surgical site infections after colon surgery.

“RMC remains committed to its mission of delivering high-quality, compassionate care to everyone we touch every day," Southerland said. Performance improvement teams comprised of clinical staff, physicians and leaders at RMC have been working specifically on initiatives to decrease hospital-acquired infections.”

“Several accomplishments have been achieved by performance improvement teams at RMC over the past two years," Chair of the RMC's Medical Staff Executive Committee and of the Board of Trustees Quality Care Oversight Committee Dr. Vann Beth Shuler said.

For example, Shuler said the number of clostridium difficile (C.diff) infections has decreased by 61% over two years.

"Specimen testing, identifying infections present at time of admission and appropriate antibiotic use have contributed to these improvements," Shuler said.

Overall, surgical site infections at RMC have decreased by 50% since 2019.

"There have been zero infections in total hip or knee joint surgeries in 2021," Shuler said. "Appropriate presurgical bathing, appropriate intraoperative processes as well as transitioning to robotic procedures contributed to this improvement."

"RMC also saw a 43% improvement in central line‐associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs) in 2021, Shuler said. “Improved collaboration between the Access Resource team and our Dialysis Access staff allowed timely treatment of infected dialysis grafts and prompt blood culture collection.”

Problems with surgery

In the problems-with-surgery category, RMC continued to remain worse than the average hospital in preventing death from serious and treatable complications.

The hospital was better than the average hospital in removing dangerous objects within individuals after surgery, according to the survey.

"The hospital team follows a strict procedure to count sponges and tools in the operating room," the survey says of safer hospitals. "The hospital may use an electronic scanning system where each object is scanned before and after surgery to ensure they haven’t left any objects inside the patient."

Safety problems

RMC remained above average in preventing air embolisms.

"Staff is careful when inserting or removing a tube from a major vein to guard against air or gas getting into a patient’s bloodstream," the survey said in describing hospitals that are safer. "All staff is trained to safely put in and take out catheters and other tubes."

The hospital was also worse than average in preventing patient falls.

Safer hospitals have staff members who "assist patients when they want to get up to use the restroom or move around the hospital."

"Leadership and staff make sure that the hospital environment is clear of hazards that could cause a fall or other trauma," the survey said of safer hospitals. "Patient beds may be equipped with alarms to alert staff if a patient who is at risk of falls tries to get out of bed on his or her own. Hospital staff responds quickly to these alarms if they go off."

Practices to prevent errors

The hospital remained worse than average in effectively communicating about medicines and discharges.

The hospital remained better than the average hospital in safely administering medications.

"When hospitals use bar-coding technology effectively for all orders, medication errors happen far less frequently," the survey said, describing what safer hospitals do.

Doctors did continue to show an improvement in ordering medications through a computer. RMC stayed the same and received the best possible score in this safety measure.

The survey notes that safer hospitals "use Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) systems in all areas of the hospital and regularly test those systems to ensure they are alerting doctors to potential ordering errors."

The survey notes scoring high in this measure shows the CPOE system is effective in alerting doctors if they try to order a medication that could cause harm, such as prescribing an adult dosage for a child.

"CPOE systems help to reduce medication errors in the hospital," the survey said.

It is the second consecutive time the hospital has been above average in this category after seeing a below-average rating going back to the spring of 2019.

RMC continued to do well in having specially trained doctors for Intensive Care Unit patients. RMC remained above average and received the best possible score in this safety measure.

The survey notes safer hospitals "staff ICUs with physicians who have training in critical care medicine."

The survey adds that hospitals "should have special doctors called intensivists working in the ICU" and that "There are higher death rates in hospitals where ICU patients are not cared for by intensivists."

The hospital staff also works well together to prevent patient errors. The hospital saw the best possible score and was above the average hospital.

"Hospitals regularly survey their physicians, nurses and other staff on the culture of safety to measure how well staff works together to keep patients safe," the survey states in describing above-average hospitals. "Then, hospitals provide feedback on the results to leaders and hospital staff and create plans to improve."

Hand-washing protocols and procedures were above average and the received the best score among hospitals in this category. In the spring of 2021, handwashing was not surveyed.

Doctors, nurses, hospital staff

The hospital received the best possible score with its leadership's effectiveness in preventing errors, maintaining its score from the spring of 2021.

The survey notes above-average hospitals have “leaders that are aware of the patient safety problems, work with hospital staff to fix them and share their efforts with the larger community.”

"Leaders also make it a priority to learn about and use the best methods to prevent errors and are held accountable for identifying and reducing unsafe practices," the survey notes.

The hospital also was above average as compared to other hospitals in having enough qualified nurses, receiving the best possible score and maintaining its 2021 spring average.

The survey notes that above-average hospitals like RMC "hire enough nurses to care for all of the patients. They also ensure that those nurses have the right training to provide safe care for their patients."

RMC continued to be worse than average in patient satisfaction with nurse communication and low satisfaction with hospital staff responsiveness.

Leapfrog survey

The Leapfrog data were collected between April 2019 to December 2019 and one‐quarter of 2020 data (July 2020 to September 2020) from outcomes measures including errors, accidents and injuries.

"Unfortunately for RMC, this methodology did not allow for inclusion of recent quality improvements in 2020 and 2021," Southerland said. "Therefore, RMC’s diligent efforts in quality improvement were not reflected in Leapfrog’s fall 2021 scoring.”

Data came primarily from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and through a 2021 volunteer survey.

The grades are based on safety data and represent “a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors,” according to Leapfrog.

Overall in South Carolina, of the 51 hospitals that were ranked, 15 received a grade of "A"; 15 received a "B"; 19 received a "C"; and 1 received a "D."

Nationally, South Carolina ranked 25th among all states, with more than 29% of its hospitals scoring an A rating. That was a drop from the spring (34%), when the Palmetto State was ranked 19th in the nation.

The Leapfrog Group was created in 2000 by a group of businesses and other large health care purchasers who sought to reduce preventable medical mistakes.

Since 2012, the Leapfrog Group has published hospital safety scores to create transparency in the U.S. health system.

The Leapfrog Group reports its purpose as “a nonprofit watchdog organization that serves as a voice for health care consumers and purchasers, using their collective influence to foster positive change in U.S. health care.”

The bi-annual surveys -- one in the spring and one in the fall -- look at infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Leapfrog graded more than 2,900 hospitals nationwide this fall, and 32% earned an A, 26% earned a B, 35% a C, 7% a D and less than 1% scored an F, according to its website.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety grade is reviewed by a national expert panel and receives guidance from Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality, according to its website.

While the data do not yet include findings collected during the height of COVID-19, Leapfrog said the data offer an indication of how well hospitals implemented fundamental safety precautions prior to the pandemic.

For more information about the safety grades, as well as individual hospital grades and state rankings, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.

