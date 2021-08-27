RMC CEO urges vaccinations amid increasing volume of COVID patients

Southerland said vaccinations are critical in helping reduce the proliferation of the virus, more specifically the much more contagious delta variant.

"We have got to encourage everybody to do that. We have seen vaccination rates go up with the number of people that are coming to the various clinics that we provide. We do provide a clinic over in our urgent care department every Friday, and then we also offer the vaccines in all of our primary care offices,” he said.

“Those are all available. The vaccinations are free. They are also offering vaccinations at CVS and Walgreens. I think Grove Park Pharmacy does it as well," he said.

Southerland said he has been telling people in his own family to get vaccinated.

“I would say the largest percentage that are coming to the hospital that need to be admitted are people that have not been vaccinated. Then there's also a smaller percentage of people that have been vaccinated, but with the delta virus now coming out, they're getting re-infected. That's called breakthrough cases. So we're seeing a growing number of them as well,” he said.

Powell said of the outpatient testing provided in the hospital emergency department, 49 tests out of approximately 153 administered on Friday came up positive.