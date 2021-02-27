RMC CEO search down to 3 finalists; names not yet released

The Regional Medical Center is owned by Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, and the county councils appoint the board members.

Late last year, Orangeburg County Council introduced an ordinance that would have given it more of a say over who leads the organization. The ordinance was given first reading but has not been finalized.

"They have liberated the board," Richburg said. "They are not telling the board what to do."

Richburg said council has informed the RMC Board of Trustees to, “act in the best interest of the institution and the community they asked us to serve.”

"They are very professional in their approach," he said.

Wright said, "We are not trying to micromanage anybody.”

Council just “wants what is in the best interest of hospital and community,” he said.

Calhoun County Council Chairman David Summers said Council is not planning to meet with the RMC board about any employment matters.

"That is the job of the trustees to hire a new administrator," Summers said. "I don't know why Orangeburg County can't get that in their heads."

In addition to discussions about the CEO, Orangeburg County Council and RMC trustees briefly discussed the hospital's ongoing search for a chief of finance and chief of nursing. The Coker Group has also been engaged in the search process for these two positions as well.

