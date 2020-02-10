BAMBERG -- Higher-than-expected patient volumes and cost-cutting measures are making a new emergency medical center between Bamberg and Barnwell sustainable, according to Regional Medical Center President and CEO Charles Williams.
"We have been just excited about what is going on in this center. It has been amazing. Has every day been just sunny? No, but that's life. But, I will tell you, overall this has been a success," he said.
Williams addressed Bamberg County Council last week.
RMC anticipated the center would have 6,034 visits from April 2019 to September 2019. Instead the center saw 7,691 patients.
There were 2,312 visits budgeted from October 2019 to November 2019, but the center actually had 3,019 visits.
"This has been an amazing feat for us because we've been overwhelmed. And we've loved it because we wanted to come down here and treat patients, and we're getting all that we asked for," Williams said.
Approximately 61 percent of the patients are on Medicaid or Medicare.
"As you know, governmental payers don't tend to pay dollar for dollar. You know, it tends to be with Medicare, sometimes between 85 and 87 percent on the dollar, Medicaid tends to be a little lower," Williams said.
RMC will be looking at its payer mix and talking about other strategies to cover operating costs.
Despite the higher volumes, the center did see a $1.3 million loss for its first six months of operation. That’s less than the budgeted loss of $2.8 million.
Also, there was a budgeted a loss of $543,036 between October 2019 and November 2019, but instead it saw a loss of $157,486.
Williams has said that the losses at the center could have been worse if the hospital had not outsourced its staffing with Washington-based Sound Physicians Group.
The outsourcing prevented the hospital from having to use contract staff and has saved money because, as Williams explained Monday night, contract employees are more expensive for the hospital than its regular employees.
"Our team has been working and talking a bit more about multiple strategies, and this outsourcing piece was one of them. ... We're trying to do things a little different than we've done them historically. ... We want this to be a sustainable solution for this community," Williams said.
At the conclusion of William's presentation, the county presented Williams with an award from the National Association of Counties, recognizing the RMC as a NACo 2019 Achievement Award winner for its work in the development of the new emergency medical center.
RMC was cited as helping build, "a regional solution to a health care desert," Bamberg County Administrator Joey Preston said.
Also during the meeting, council heard from new Denmark Technical College President Dr. Willie L Todd Jr. He said the college has worked to increase enrollment.
"Part of what we've done differently is we’ve re-engaged organizations in the community that we've worked with that were very successful for us. We also even just last week actually signed a new (memorandum of understanding) with the Bamberg Job Corps Center. We're going to be looking at not just Bamberg Job Corps Center, but also other Job Corps Centers as well," Todd said.
He said, "We're also strengthening our support around our students for our dual-enrollment programs. ... We've started making our tour with superintendents to talk with them about how we can support those students better."
Todd said he will be engaging the community more and sharing the college's achievements.
"Poverty has no color. My hope is that all of the citizens in our service area will realize the benefit that Denmark Technical College can have for them," he said.
The president said a renewed focus on fundraising has begun, with employees alone raising nearly $22,000.
"We've set a capital campaign of $2.5 million for the next five years," Todd said.
The college is on probation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
Todd said it is working on moving past its governance and financial issues.
The president said the community will be invited to engage in various focus groups as the college hammers out its "DTC Forging Onward" strategic plan for 2020-2025.
The college has opened its Highway 78 entrance and completed major and minor building repairs to make the campus more attractive, Todd said.
"Our goal is to have Denmark Technical College return to be a premier institution not only in our service area, not only in the state, but in the nation. I know we can do that," he said.
The college is evaluating where cuts need to be made, Todd said.
"We're evaluating all academic programs, all nonrevenue-generating programs. We're evaluating every area to see how can we be more fiscally sound," Todd said.
In other matters:
• MedShore Ambulance Services Capt. Phil Clarke reported that the agency met with the county's fire department chiefs on Jan. 23.
It has an Emergency Medical Responder class that will begin on Feb. 18 at the Govan Fire Department. The class is open to all of the county's fire departments free of charge.
Clarke added, "Our staffing continues to improve. I just did orientation on four employees today. And we got two more scheduled for tomorrow. We got a couple of other applicants that applied over the weekend that we'll be bringing in."
Clarke said a third ambulance will hopefully be brought by the first of March.
"It won't be every day, it won't be 24 hours, but there will be an additional truck. It'll be housed down at Ehrhardt," he said.
There are also plans to have an EMT class in Bamberg County.
"We've offered each of the fire departments one seat in that class at no charge. That cost will depend on what institution we go to. We have several different options. What I would like to do is reach out to Denmark Tech. They have an EMT program. It has not been used in quite some time. I already have an instructor that is interested in teaching," Clarke said.
He said a flier will also be sent out for any Bamberg County citizens who may be interested in taking the class.
"The class won't be free for them, but we'll try and get the best price that we can. There's a lot of funding opportunities out there that the class could cost them little to nothing," Clarke said.
• Emory Langston, planning, community and economic development administrator for the Lower Savannah Council of Governments, gave a presentation on the federal Community Development Block Grant program that the LSCOG administers.
She said a new round of surveys to determine the county's priorities will be conducted this year.
Langston noted that the LSCOG will a host a public hearing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the county council chambers. Surveys will be available. They will also be available online at www.lscog.org.
• Dolton Williams, project manager for the Southern Carolina Alliance, reported that the county has 13 active projects, including one that could bring a $10 million investment and 100 jobs.
• Preston reported that the county was awarded an additional $14,647 from Palmetto Pride for its litter prevention programs.
"So far to date over the last four years, we've been able to receive almost $80,000 of money that we weren't currently receiving for these programs," he said.
• Council approved a resolution authorizing the county's renewed membership with the LSCOG Housing Consortium through 2021, along with a resolution recognizing February as Black History Month.
• Council approved the reappointment of Councilman the Rev. Isaiah Odom to the Southern Carolina Alliance board.
• County Finance Director T.M. Thomas stated in his report that the general fund generated $3,542,076 in year-to-date revenues as of the end of October. Expenditures stood at $3,459,845, leaving a positive balance of $82,231.
