RMC cash falls below requirement for banks; Officials: More money coming in

The Regional Medical Center has less cash on hand than required under agreements with the banks holding its loans, trustees learned last week.

The hospital is required to maintain 100 days cash on hand for the loans it has with the First Tennessee and BBVA Compass. “Days cash on hand” refers to the amount of accessible cash the hospital has if no other revenues come in.

RMC saw its days cash on hand fall to 98 days at the end of January. One day cash on hand is equivalent to about $587,902, according to hospital documents.

RMC Chief of Finance Liza Porterfield said the hospital reports its days cash on hand to the banks twice in the year -- by March 31 and Sept. 30.

“March 31, right now, it looks like we will probably be slightly below 100 days,” Porterfield said.

Porterfield says the hospital will communicate with the banks. Also, the hospital’s finance committee will meet with auditing firm Dixon Hughes Goodman to talk about options RMC has available to recover its days cash on hand.

Finance Committee Chairman Dr. Dion Franga said RMC’s days cash on hand dropped in January because it was a month with three pay periods.