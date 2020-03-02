RMC cash falls below requirement for banks; Officials: More money coming in

The Regional Medical Center has less cash on hand than required under agreements with the banks holding its loans, trustees learned last week.
The hospital is required to maintain 100 days cash on hand for the loans it has with the First Tennessee and BBVA Compass. “Days cash on hand” refers to the amount of accessible cash the hospital has if no other revenues come in.
RMC saw its days cash on hand fall to 98 days at the end of January. One day cash on hand is equivalent to about $587,902, according to hospital documents.
RMC Chief of Finance Liza Porterfield said the hospital reports its days cash on hand to the banks twice in the year -- by March 31 and Sept. 30.
“March 31, right now, it looks like we will probably be slightly below 100 days,” Porterfield said.
Porterfield says the hospital will communicate with the banks. Also, the hospital’s finance committee will meet with auditing firm Dixon Hughes Goodman to talk about options RMC has available to recover its days cash on hand.
Finance Committee Chairman Dr. Dion Franga said RMC’s days cash on hand dropped in January because it was a month with three pay periods.
“Hopefully we may rebound a little bit from that, but it is still very concerning,” he said.
Trustee Kenneth Rickenbaker said the hospital could exceed 100 days by the time the report is due at the end of March.
“We will have additional revenues maybe coming in for the month of March,” Rickenbaker said.
Porterfield said debt offset funds will come to the hospital, which could help improve the days cash on hand.
“That should help pull it up over the funding by the time you have to do that report,” Rickenbaker said.
Porterfield says the hospital does quarterly reports to the two banks and so there is always regular communication.
“They always want to know how things are going so they are not blindsided,” Porterfield said.
In 2017, the hospital refinanced a 2009 revenue bond, which has about $5.8 million outstanding, with First Tennessee. It refinanced its 2012 bond, which has about $23.1 million outstanding, through BBVA Compass.
The fixed interest rate on both bonds is about 2.8 percent.
The 2012 borrowing package paid for the expansion of the Mabry Center for Cancer Care; construction of the Dialysis Access Institute and various infrastructure and routine capital requirements.
The 2009 borrowing was used to refund bonds originally issued in 1998, which were used for various renovations and building expansions.
The declining days cash on hand can also impact hospital's credit rating. Currently, the hospital has a BBB credit rating from Standard & Poor's but the targeted benchmark days-cash-on hand for a BBB is 150.
"A call will be placed to our rating agency to advise of this temporary occurrence," RMC Vice President of Marketing Carol Koenecke-Grant said. "It will not have an impact on RMC's bond rating unless we are not able to maintain days cash on hand at the bond covenant level."
Koenecke-Grant said the hospital is taking measures to improve its position.
"RMC continues to assess opportunities for efficiencies, opportunities for new services and the viability of specific services that may be available elsewhere in the community," Koenecke-Grant said.
In other matters:
• Trustees approved exploring a potential certificate of need application, although hospital officials declined to provide specifics.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control must issue a CON before certain types of health care acquisitions, expansions and new facilities are allowed. The CON is intended to reduce duplication in services.
• Trustees will plan an all-day tour of the hospital’s seven primary care practices on Monday, March 9. The tour will be for the purpose of identifying potential facility improvements.
• Former hospital board member Milton W. Dufford was recognized for his service to the board. Dufford served from February 2004 through December 2019.
Dufford was the 2018 Trustee of the Year.
He appeared for the recognition with his wife, Esther.
• Trustees set the board’s November meeting for Thursday, Nov. 19 and its December meeting to Thursday, Dec. 17 due to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
