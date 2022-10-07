RMC board says goodbye; trustees thanked for work

The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees met for the final time last month as a new era began at the hospital.

The 14-member board held its last full board meeting ahead of the hospital's partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina, which started on Oct. 1.

“We take a moment to really thank all of you for whom we have had the privilege of working with through these many years,” RMC Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said. “Some of you, it has really been a delight to work with. We want to thank you for that. It has been a joy.”

“We trust that all will go well for this beloved institution that we all care about and deeply and dearly love,” Richburg said.

Four for the former trustees served more than 10 years.

Melvin Seabrooks was the longest-serving of the board members recognized last month. He was appointed in December 2004.

Trustee Betty Henderson served on the board since May 2007.

Dr. Frank Coulter served since January 2011 and Richburg served since February 2011.

Prior to the meeting, trustee Dr. Gloria M. James prayed for the hospital's future.

“Bless now our last official board meeting,” James prayed. “We thank you for allowing us to serve. Bless the new RMC and the forthcoming partnership with MUSC in a mighty way.”

She also prayed the hospital overcome every obstacle.

“Give us the peace, the courage and the strength to continue to serve in our respective communities,” James said.

Trustees honored the service and contributions of former trustee Dr. Mohammad Nassri and former trustee and chair of RMC's Medical Staff Executive Committee Dr. Vann Beth Shuler.

Nassri expressed his appreciation for working on the board.

“We have differences. We sometimes argue passionately about different things, but in the end everyone works for the same goal that we have,” Nassri said.

He praised Richburg's leadership over the years.

Richburg also honored Henderson’s work for the hospital. She has served as the chair of the hospital's strategic committee.

Some of the projects overseen by Henderson include the outdoor walking trail; the renovation of the Mabry Cancer Center; the addition of the Healthplex facilities in Orangeburg, St. Matthews and Holly Hill; the construction of the Dialysis Access Institute; the funding of the Express Care in Orangeburg and the construction of the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Center.

“She has been a remarkable asset to this hospital,” Richburg said. Nassri also praised Henderson's work.

“She has been to me the most effective board member we have ever had,” Nassri said. “She brought the hospital a wealth of knowledge, wisdom, not to mention money from various places: federal government, local, USDA, you name it.”

Henderson thanked all for the kind words.

“This is not going to be the end of me. It is just the beginning of somewhere else. I will always work for the people of Orangeburg County as I have always,” she said.

Dr. John Durham said the board should be comfortable with the work it’s done over the years.

“I have watched this board and its predecessors work very hard over the years,” Durham said. “Not only have smaller hospitals closed – Bamberg and Barnwell – but hospitals of Orangeburg's size have closed over the last ten years.

“It has been a tough, tough row to hoe for many hospitals this size. The board in general needs to be recognized that they are doing a good job keeping this hospital not only thriving but it was not as easy and it wasn't a given as a lot of people assume.”

Dr. John Samies, chairman of the hospital's Medical Staff Executive Committee, read a letter from the committee to the hospital board.

“An organization such as RMC with such a strong community presence for its service is one of the most demanding and thankless roles anyone can fulfill,” the letter states. “Your leadership, expertise and overall passion for RMC has been an essential part of moving RMC forward.”

The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties will become MUSC Health Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

Under the publicly owned hospital's partnership with MUSC, the current board was completely dissolved Oct. 1 and a new, 11-member board was appointed.

A new, 18-member Constituency Advisory Board is tasked with providing the new hospital board with policy recommendations.