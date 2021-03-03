RMC board picks new CEO; Southerland has S.C. roots, chairman says

Trustees voted for Southerland after about an hour of discussion in executive session.

The salary, benefits, professional fees, start date and terms of Southerland’s contract are still under negotiation and will be publicly announced at a later date, Richburg said.

“There are just a number of particulars that need to be dealt with,” he said. “We want to bring all that back to this board.”

Trustee Betty Henderson noted that in the past the board generally knew what the terms of the contract were upon selecting a president.

“I do know there are some additional items as related to negotiations that the search group will be attending to on our behalf and will get back to us,” Richburg said in answer.

The Coker Group helped the hospital in the CEO search process.

Southerland is a Clemson University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in zoology and biology. He received a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and a master’s degree in management from Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.