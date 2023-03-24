The RMC Board of Trustees entered into closed session for a little over an hour during their regularly scheduled March meeting to discuss legal matters pertaining to finances, its strategic plan and board obligations under its new partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina.

The majority of the meeting was held in closed session.

"It is mostly legal advice and updates," Board Chair Dr. Lucius Craig III said prior to the meeting. "We won't be making any decisions in closed session."

Following the meeting, Craig in an effort at "full disclosure," said, "It was basically a housekeeping meeting and we received legal advice on how to move forward with our new role as a board."

It was the first meeting of the trustees since the hospital officially became a division of the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston earlier in March.

Under the state proviso creating the partnership between the two hospitals, the RMC board is responsible for quality oversight, medical staff accreditation and community engagement.

The Medical University Hospital Authority Board, the governing body of MUSC, will oversee RMC’s finances.

Craig said there were no committee meetings last month and there was not much to discuss on the committee level.

In other business:

Board Secretary and Chief of Board Operations Kathy Booker informed trustees the next Constituency Advisory Board (CAB) meeting is scheduled for Thursday April 13. The 18-member CAB serves as a liaison between the RMC and does not have governing power or authority related to RMC but will provide recommendations to the 11-member board of trustees.

Trustees were reminded about the second virtual session of the board governance series scheduled for March 30.

Board members received an MUSC Health T-shirt.

The next board of trustees meeting is scheduled for Friday, May 12.