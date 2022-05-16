RMC board meets in closed session

The Regional Medical Center held a special called meeting Monday to discuss human resources and personnel matters.
The entire meeting was held in closed session and no action was taken.
Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said the discussion was scheduled to take place at the board's regular meeting in April, but was postponed until this week due to the length of the April meeting.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat. To get local news all the time, become a member at https://thetandd.com/members/join/
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today