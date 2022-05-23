RMC board holds special meeting

The Regional Medical Center’s board held a special called meeting behind closed doors to discuss financial strategies for the hospital.
Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said the meeting was a continuation of discussions held at previous board meetings.
He said some issues are discussed during separate meetings to reduce the length of the hospital board’s regular meetings, which are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
No action was taken at Monday’s meeting.
Gene Zaleski
Staff Writer
Gene Zaleski is a reporter/staff writer with The Times and Democrat.
