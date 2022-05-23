 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RMC board holds special meeting

Regional Medical Center

Regional Medical Center

 LARRY HARDY, T&D

The Regional Medical Center’s board held a special called meeting behind closed doors to discuss financial strategies for the hospital.

Board Chair the Rev. Dr. Caesar Richburg said the meeting was a continuation of discussions held at previous board meetings.

He said some issues are discussed during separate meetings to reduce the length of the hospital board’s regular meetings, which are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

No action was taken at Monday’s meeting.

