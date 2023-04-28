The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees’ finance committee chairman says the hospital continues to wind down its financial responsibilities as part of a lease agreement with the Medical University of South Carolina.

MUSC is leasing the former Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties. MUSC Health took over operations and finances on March 1.

The existing RMC Board is still responsible for closing out and maintaining specific financial accounts such as payroll obligations, fees and pending litigation matters, Finance Committee Chair Steve Tyson told RMC board members during their Tuesday meeting.

Tyson said he and board chair Dr. Lucius Craig have met with MUSC officials weekly during the transition process.

The RMC board currently has about 13 accounts that it is still responsible for under the lease agreement. Officials expect most of the accounts will close out by the end of the year.

“Obviously, less activity is going to be in those accounts as we move forward. We will look at which ones are necessary to keep and hold and which one’s aren’t,” Tyson said.

He has requested a monthly reconciliation of the accounts from MUSC. The first one contained 36 megabytes of information.

“We are going to look to see how we can shrink that down and find a more efficient way to get that information, because it was a ton,” Tyson said.

The board is awaiting the audit of RMC. Tyson said the audit will “kind of close the books” on the former RMC accounts.

Short-term expenses

Tyson said the board is still responsible for a few expenses.

“We do still have David Southerland’s contract,” Tyson said.

The hospital will be paying on the contract for about the next nine months, he said. “For that reason, we still have payroll accounts open for RMC. That includes board members.”

“At the end of the year, it is hopeful that we can kind of close payroll out and we will be on a contract basis,” Tyson continued. “Those folks who were old RMC employees we are still paying will be closed out. That is something we will discuss within the year.”

MUSC has said Southerland, the CEO of RMC, did not transition to MUSC when it took over the hospital.

MUSC officials have declined further comment on Southerland's employment situation.

Southerland came to the hospital in May 3, 2021 under a three-year contract with an annual salary of $350,000.

Craig said the hospital's payroll system also needs to be kept open for the remainder of the year to assign W-2s to employees who were paid between Jan. 1 and March 4 of this year.

The board will still be responsible for attorney fees as well as lease back fees to pay for MUSC employees that report directly to the board.

Tyson said the board will be responsible for any pending litigation with expectations the hospital's insurance will cover those matters.

Long-term expenses

Tyson said the board still needs to be responsible for the South Carolina Department of Revenue's Governmental Enterprise Accounts Receivable (GEAR) or tax offset collections.

GEAR allows the SCDOR to collect debts owed to the hospital by garnishing wages and South Carolina Individual Income Tax refunds.